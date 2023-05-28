What time will Mixed by Erry release on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more

Netflix is all set to add another foreign-language film to its expansive catalog this month with Mixed by Erry, an Italian-language comedy-drama directed by Sydney Sibilia. The film officially premiered in the native country on March 2, 2023, and is now set for a global premiere on Netflix on May 31, 2023.

Following Netflix's typical release schedule, Mixed by Erry will also premiere at 3.00 am EST on Netflix. The film follows an aspiring DJ and his two brothers as they smuggle self-made mixtapes to form an empire that surpasses the boundaries of their little neighborhood.

The cast of the film is led by Luigi D’Oriano, who plays the titular character Enrico Frattasio, aka Erry. The film also boasts an expansive set of young Italian actors and veteran ones as well. Moreover, Sydney Sibilia, the director of the film, is regarded as a phenomenon in the comedy genre.

Mixed by Erry trailer: The vibrant world of 1980s Italy

The detailed trailer for the Italian film traces the early days and the rise of Erry and his brothers as mixtape makers. It also depicts their frequent run-ins with law enforcement in the course of their journey.

However, most importantly, the trailer perfectly captures the quirky vibe of the film and the location. Italy in the 1980s was one of the prettiest sites, decorated by an excess of street culture and a budding underground revolution. This trailer captures the essence of these streets while subsequently following the young Erry in his quest to stardom.

The surprisingly fun trailer also merges some good music with it, offering a glimpse into what Netflix fans can expect from the film. The official synopsis for the film, as mentioned in Groenlandia, reads:

"A tale of passion and dreams that starts in a street-level apartment in Naples and turns into an incredible international adventure. In the mythical Italian town of the 1980s, where Maradona is worshipped like a god, Enrico “Erry” Frattasio and his brothers Peppe and Angelo create an empire with the cassettes Erry makes for his friends. A sensational feat that will change their lives and Italy’s very definition of piracy, bringing music into the lives of everyone."

Though the synopsis is brief, this gives a fair idea about the topic and the possible themes that one can expect from the film.

Mixed by Erry additionally stars Giuseppe Arena as Peppe Frattasio, Emanuele Palumbo as Angelo Frattasio, Francesco Di Leva as Fortunato Ricciardi, Cristiana Dell’Anna as Marisa Frattasio, Adriano Pantaleo as Pasquale Frattasio, and Chiara Celotto as Francesca.

It also features notable actors like Greta Esposito as Teresa, Fabrizio Gifuni as Arturo Maria Barambani, Logan Bailey as Peppe, Michele Pereira Da Paz as Brando Improta, Adriano Saleri as Soldato truffato al mercato, and Salvatore Striano.

Mixed by Erry has been written by Sydney Sibilia, Simona Frasca, and Armando Festa, and produced by Camilla Fava del Piano, Giulio Gallozzi, and Matteo Rovere. One of the central aspects of the film is undoubtedly the music. This department has been overlooked by Michele Braga, who is a popular Italian composer known for films like Dogman and Freaks Out.

Mixed by Erry will premiere on Netflix worldwide on May 31, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

