What time will Ms. Marvel episode 4 air on Disney+? Spoilers and more details explored

Now that Disney+'s Ms. Marvel has crossed the midway mark for Season 1, it seems that the Muslim-American high school student Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is becoming more and more "cosmic."

Previously in episode 3, one of the series' more introspective installments saw Kamala struggling with her new-found powers, wondering about the origins of her special abilities and how they will shape all her upcoming endeavors.

This was juxtaposed with her brother's wedding, which is shown as a joyous and uplifting occasion that unfortunately ended with another obstacle in Kamala's path as she faced a new villain.

As Ms. Marvel episode 4 nears its air date of June 29, 2022, fans can expect the teen superheroine to face a number of challenges, with revelations of age-old secrets.

Ms. Marvel episode 4 release date and a recap of previous events

Episode 4 of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel is scheduled to drop this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 3:00 am ET. Following the revelation of a new antagonist and promises of sending Kamala to a foreign land, fans are eagerly awaiting episode 4 of the series.

Since the primary antagonists of the narrative have now been unveiled, Ms. Marvel has reached a point where the dangers are greater than they have ever been.

Earlier, episode 3 provided answers concerning Najma and Kamran, as well as Kamala's great-grandmother and her cryptic bangle. It was revealed that Najma and Aisha are ClanDestine/Djinn members who are inhabitants of some other reality.

Their backstory revealed that they were left deserted on Earth years ago when Kamala's great-grandmother mysteriously disappeared. Now, their only intention is to ensure the safe return of the remaining ClanDestines to their home dimension.

Meanwhile, Kamala comes to terms with the drawbacks of being a superhero while the Department of Damage Control continues to look for Night Light. The most notable aspect of the episode is her own relatives and friends not understanding the impact of her actions on their neighborhood.

To Kamala's relief, her attention was diverted by the festivities of Aamir and Tyesha's wedding. The celebration is lively and entertaining, but it concludes with the building being evacuated. Our heroine faces her first critical clash when Najma arrives with the intention of making Kamala take her home.

Bruno suffers harm during the escape while Nakia finds out the truth about her powers. Kamala's family was also unhappy when she deserted them during the wedding celebrations.

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 may bring civility between the superhero and her mother, with the possibility of the two mending fences. In the closing scene of episode 3, her grandma requests the two to go to Karachi, which further proves that she may have some knowledge of her abilities.

What to expect from Disney+'s Ms. Marvel episode 4?

Despite no prior revelations about the upcoming episode 4 being made, episode 3 offers enough details to make the assumption that Kamala and her mother will journey overseas to Karachi as per Kamala's grandmother's request.

When they get there, they will most likely find out what really happened to Kamala's great-grandmother, a tale that is likely to differ from the version Kamala heard from Najma. While on their journey, the two may even uncover other truths about their ancestry. Simultaneously, the teen superhero will be left making life-changing decisions considering her family's disapproval of her special abilities.

How well she and her mother get along while in Karachi will only become clear with time. It's also probable that fans will learn more about how Kamala's abilities work. Najma and her friends are also expected to make a return. Proceeding towards the second half of the six-episode-long series, only one thing remains guaranteed: action.

