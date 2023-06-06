The second episode of Nancy Drew season 4 is expected to drop on the CW on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing final season of the mystery drama series aired its first episode on May 31, 2023, which received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

The series premiered in late 2019, and since then, it has garnered strong viewership. It centers around the titular character whose life takes a shocking turn after her mother's tragic death. The show stars Kennedy McMann in the lead role and many others who essay key supporting roles.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 2 will depict Ace trying to get more details about the curse from Drew

The CW has not yet released the official promo for Nancy Drew season 4, episode 2. Still, based on a short description by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect Ace to pressure Drew into divulging more details about the case. Elsewhere, Nick sets out on a date while Bess tries her best to prepare a memorable meal for Addy's parents. Here's the synopsis:

''Ace senses that Nancy is holding back and presses her to give him more information about the curse; Bess is determined to prepare the perfect meal for Addy's parents; Nick schedules a brunch date with someone new.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are not yet revealed. The previous episode, titled The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse, established the plot for the rest of the season as viewers saw Nancy starting a new investigation about a series of missing bodies from a cemetery.

The episode also showed that Nancy still profoundly misses her lover, Ace. With the plot established, viewers can expect more twists and turns going forward in the remaining episodes of the season.

A quick look at Nancy Drew's plot, cast, and more details

The mystery series explores the life of the titular protagonist, who is devastated following the death of her mother. She then decides not to apply for college, but her life becomes even more complicated after she gets caught up in a murder mystery case. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college.''

The description further states,

''But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.''

Kennedy McMann, who plays the lead role, has received high praise from critics for her performance. She's brilliantly supported by actors like Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Nancy Drew season 4, episode 2, on the CW on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

