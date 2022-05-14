What time will Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration air on CMT? Tribute show's guests and more details explored

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, a one-of-a-kind homage to American actress/singer-songwriter Naomi Judd, will air live and commercial-free from Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on CMT and Sandbox Live on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

The show will feature performances, special appearances, and poignant sentiments from family, friends, and fans, with a repeat broadcast on CMT on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration air time, guests, and more explored

CMT and Sandbox Live are collaborating with the Judd family to present Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration. The public memorial ceremony will be presented as a commercial-free special on CMT on Sunday, May 15 at 6 pm ET.

The show will pay tribute to Naomi Judd, a country music singer who died on April 30, 2022.

A River of Time Celebration, hosted by ABC's Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, who is also a family friend of the Judds, will feature an all-star lineup of Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, The Gaithers, Emmylou Harris, and Allison Russell.

The program also includes messages from Naomi's closest friends and lifetime admirers, including Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, and Salma Hayek.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd (Naomi's daughters), along with Martina McBride and others, will make special appearances.Carly Pearce and Cody Alan of CMT will host the event and provide insight throughout the night. Paying tribute to his late wife, the star's husband, Larry Strickland, will also be present during the show.

In a statement, CMT spoke about their upcoming tribute to the legend:

"We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music."

CMT added,

"This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music."

What happened to Naomi Judd?

Naomi Judd, together with her daughter Wynonna, became half of the famous mother-daughter duo The Judds. he country music legend passed away in late April, just one day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Gov. Mike Huckabee @GovMikeHuckabee youtube.com/watch?v=zVXFfi… Devastated by death of Naomi Judd who w/ daughter @Wynonna was one of great duos of all time. One of my favorite & most memorable interviews was w/ Naomi. I loved her candor & humor & so respect personal story of persistence. She is irreplaceable. #sad Devastated by death of Naomi Judd who w/ daughter @Wynonna was one of great duos of all time. One of my favorite & most memorable interviews was w/ Naomi. I loved her candor & humor & so respect personal story of persistence. She is irreplaceable. #sad youtube.com/watch?v=zVXFfi…

In an ABC interview with Diane Sawyer earlier this week, Ashley (an actress) disclosed that her mother died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30. The singer's children made a joint statement earlier this week claiming they lost their mother to the scourge of mental illness.

The actress disclosed that,

"My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish and that she was walked home."

She added,

"When we're talking about mental illness, it's very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It's very real and it lies. It's savage that my mother — our mother — couldn't hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers. That is the level of catastrophe that was going on inside of her."

CMT will broadcast Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday at 6 pm ET.

