The 20th episode of NCIS season 20 is expected to air on CBS on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The iconic police procedural drama series continues to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline and strong characters, among other things.

The ongoing 20th season has received praise from viewers and critics, with many raving about its plot and performances by the actors. In February 2023, the show was renewed for a 21st season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2024. The show is helmed by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill.

NCIS season 20 episode 20 will depict the team working on the murder of a senator's daughter

A short 21-second promo for NCIS season 20 episode 20 offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Second Opinion, the new episode will focus on the team working on the shocking murder of a senator's daughter.

Elsewhere, things get more interesting as Jimmy tries to get more competitive with his old college rival. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the new episode reads:

''NCIS works to solve the murder of a senator's daughter who has a rebellious reputation and large online following; Jimmy gets competitive with an old college rival.''

Apart from that, more details about the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled In the Spotlight, depicted Agent Knight saving a mother and her kid from a near-fatal car crash.

With only a few more episodes left this season, it'll be interesting to see how the story concludes. However, fans can begin to wait for the next installment soon after the conclusion of season 20. Details pertaining to the story of the 21st season of the show are not known yet.

In brief, about NCIS plot and cast

The series centers around officers working for the titular department. It depicts the numerous complex challenges and struggles they face to solve various cases whilst also briefly focusing on their eventful personal lives. A short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs leads a group of colorful personalities in investigating crimes -- ranging from murder and espionage to terrorism -- that have evidence connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel.''

The synopsis further reads:

''The team includes MIT graduate Timothy McGee, Ellie Bishop, who specializes in international threat assessment, charismatic and unpredictable Nick Torres, and forensic psychologist Jack Sloane. Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard brings his vast experience in forensics into play to help solve cases.''

Over the years, the show has received critical acclaim, thanks to its entertaining storyline, performances by the cast, and characterization, among numerous other things.

Actor Mark Harmon donned the role of protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs until the 19th season of the show, and his performance was among the show's major highlights.

The rest of the cast includes numerous other prominent actors like David McCallum as Dr. Donald Mallard, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres, and many others.

Don't miss the new episode of NCIS season 20 on CBS on Monday, May 8, 2023.

