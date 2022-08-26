What time will No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys Season 1 premiere? Release date, format, and more explored

No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys is set to try something new. Known for their keenness to try and film new things, the award-winning comedy group will now star in Food Network’s latest show.

They previously appeared on Without a Recipe, during which they tried making everything from pizzas to cookies from scratch without a recipe. The results, as one might imagine, were hilarious. Now they are back with their latest show to try new things while on the road.

No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys will take the four best friends and business partners on a road trip from Nashville and cover destinations such as Los Angeles, Charleston, Atlanta, and Santa Barbara. The group will visit local establishments and try to recreate their signature dishes without a recipe.

Jane Latman, from Warner Bros. Discovery, said:

“The Try Guys believe in taking risks and trying things outside of your comfort zone is a way of life - and we are thrilled to bring their irreverent sense of humor, culinary creativity and joy of food to our viewers.”

No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys is set to air on August 31 at 10 pm ET on Food Network.

What to expect from No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys

Known for their wackiness and ability to make everything entertaining, the Try Guys are off to a new adventure where they drive around and visit local establishments. They will also be recreating said restaurants’ most famous dishes in hopes of having their own version of them on the menu.

No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys will take off in Nashville and will consist of six one-hour-long episodes. In each episode, the group will visit a new city and two local culinary establishments where they’ll dare to recreate their signature dishes that will be judged by a local chef and a guest judge.

Courtney White, president of the Food Network and streaming content at Disney, said:

“The Try Guys’ trademark approach to food, combined with their overwhelming popularity has us very excited. When we screened the pilot, we knew our audience would love a full series featuring this foursome’s audacious spin on cooking. We’re eager to leverage and grow their following as we broaden their reach on Food Network.”

Meet the Try Guys before they hit the road on No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys

The group was first formed in 2014 while the four worked for BuzzFeed. The members are famously known for their videos in which they try anything and everything, including ladies’ underwear and a labor stimulator.

The No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys group consists of Ned Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld. Their first-ever viral video, Guys Try On Ladies’ Underwear For The First Time, uploaded by BuzzFeed, currently has 22 million views.

The group from No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys hosted the annual Streamy Awards in 2018.

The comedy group has previously appeared on Without a Recipe, a show with a similar concept, which inspired the No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys. The group has also published a book called The Hidden Power of F*cking Up. They are also the founders of 2nd Try, a production company that they started once they quit their jobs at BuzzFeed.

No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys is produced by Beyond Productions. The Try Guys are represented by ICM Partners and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP. The show will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht