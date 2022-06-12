What time will Obi-wan Kenobi episode 5 air on Disney +? Here's what to expect when Star Wars show returns

Though it may be disappointing for fans, Obi-Wan Kenobi has only two episodes left in its excellent limited series run, with barely any hope for another season. Still, the show has a lot left to answer before it concludes on June 22, 2022. The previous episode also left many questions in the form of a clever and brutal cliffhanger.

The fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi ended with Reva (Moses Ingram), also known as the Third Sister, revealing to a disgruntled Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) that she let Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Tala Durith (Indira Varma) escape with young princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) only to track them back to the hidden location of "the Path," after cleverly installing a tracker on their ship.

The fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi will air on June 15, 2022, at 3 am EST and 12 midnight PT. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode.

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1, episode 5: Will Darth Vader and the Empire track down the Path?

After the intense drama of the previous episode, many fans were left in a state of nostalgia with direct visual and narrative comparisons to the original Star Wars series. After Obi-Wan broke into the safe house of the Empire where Leia was held, the show took viewers through a couple of beautifully shot sequences depicting Leia's rescue mission.

Things wrapped up rather perfectly for Obi-Wan and his path compadres before Reva revealed that she let them escape intentionally. This opened up a whole lot of possibilities for the future of the Path.

Now, those who have watched the other Star Wars films and shows already know that there have been no mentions of other Jedis, the Path, or Reva in the future. So, this saga will come to an end in some way in the next two episodes. Given the franchise's trend of extremely brutal endings, Vader and the Empire may be able to put an end to the group after locating them through Reva's tracker.

On the other hand, Reva's story seems far from complete. The character appears to be more layered than what meets the eye. So what will happen to Reva if she is not in the future Star Wars iterations? The next two episodes will also answer that. Perhaps Leia will be sent home safely in the next episode as she grew up as the princess of Alderaan, according to the original lore.

Similarly, Obi-Wan Kenobi went back to living peacefully in Tatooine until he met Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the first part of the original Star Wars series. As of now, it does not seem like an option for Obi-Wan, so there will be events that will lead him there. The next episode may also feature another exchange between Obi-Wan and Vader since Obi-Wan is now slowly gaining back control of the Force.

What time will Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere?

Since the show is a Disney+ release, the release time varies from region to region. For those in the United States, the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available for streaming from 3 am. For those in the Pacific timezone, the episode will be released at midnight. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far