What time will One Chicago franchise's new episodes air on NBC? Release dates, plots, and more details explored

When it comes to network television, it is quite difficult to beat NBC's esteemed One Chicago series, consisting of three brilliant shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, all of which have been on the air for a long time. With most fans moving to OTT platforms, some still stick to these enthralling shows that are doing very well in the saturated market.

Like most network television series, the One Chicago shows also went on a mid-season break ahead of Christmas. The final episode of each of these three shows aired on December 11, 2022. They are now all set to return this week on January 4, 2023.

All three of them will air back-to-back, with Chicago Med getting the first slot at 8.00 pm EST, Chicago Fire at 9.00 pm EST, and Chicago PD at 10.00 pm EST.

The closely related shows will bring back all the excitement to the television screens this week.

One Chicago: Where are the three shows heading after their mid-season breaks?

Of course, all three shows of the One Chicago franchise bowed out with some engaging drama in their respective mid-season finales.

Chicago Med, the newest of the three shows, had quite a season before the break. The upcoming episode of Chicago Med is titled A Little Change Might Do You Some Good, and is set to draw some of the doctors out of the hospital to some more engaging environments. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Charles and Cuevas help an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson; Halstead treats a swimmer with a heart condition; Marcel considers using the OR 2.0 for surgery; Asher and Lieu search for a pregnant woman lost in the woods."

Chicago Fire also had quite an emotionally heavy 11th season with almost too much drama unfolding over the years. The upcoming episode will feature some of the most important crew members of the firefighting team dealing with a lot of danger.

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Something for the Pain, and its synopsis reads:

"Detective Pryma's case comes to an explosive end with Kidd and Carver's lives in danger; Brett installs an infant safe surrender box at 51; Violet is determined to take Emma down."

Coming to the final show of the One Chicago series, Chicago PD is often credited for being the most intense of the trio. It also had a brilliant mid-season finale that was quite well-rated by fans.

The upcoming episode of Chicago PD will see some new collaborations with one of Ruzek's (played by Patrick Flueger) friends joining in. The synopsis for the episode, titled The Job, reads:

"A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Detective Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek's, to work the case; things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style."

All three shows from the One Chicago series will premiere on January 4, 2023, on NBC, starting at 8.00 pm EST.

