What time will P-Valley season 2, episode 8 air on Starz? Details explored

P-Valley, the Starz series that follows the lives of strip club dancers who work in Dirty Delta, is now back with its second season on popular demand. Created by Katori Hall, the American drama series has been adapted from a play by Hall herself.

Set in the aftermath of the pandemic, where The Pynk is still operating but going through many losses and barely surviving, the second season has brought much more drama to look forward to. We already have seven aired episodes of season 2, and the eighth is coming soon. Here is everything to know about the upcoming episode of P-Valley.

Recap of last week

P-Valley @PValleySTARZ Look like these two gettin' close. Let's find out what's finna happen with Diamond and Big Bone…a new #PValley drops Sunday on @STARZ Look like these two gettin' close. Let's find out what's finna happen with Diamond and Big Bone…a new #PValley drops Sunday on @STARZ. https://t.co/0JH54uTA74

Taking us back to Chucalissa right after the pandemic, P-Valley creates a dynamic setup for more exciting events to unfold. There have been some major changes in fortunes. Hailee wields power over The Pynk now that she has the majority ownership of the club. With the club undergoing so much loss, it is up to her whether she will try and help the club stay afloat or give in to temptation, sell the property, and move on with the money.

Episode 7 saw Hailee adamant about selling the club. She is ready to take on risky negotiations to get a reasonable price. But Clifford does not want the club replaced. If Hailee sells the club, everyone involved will have to be compensated.

Lil Murda is not keeping well but is still trying to look after Ernestine (who attempted to jump into the Mississippi in the previous episode). She is stopped by Murda and Clifford and later taken away to a hospital in an ambulance.

In other news, Mercedes takes Terricka to a clinic for a pregnancy checkup. The doctors say she is just at the threshold of the window for legal abortion. Mercedes leaves it up to Terricka to make a decision.

Meanwhile, a mayoral race is coming up, and Keyshawn is trying to make a name for herself as a video vixen. Hailee offers her support and delivers a present to Keyshawn's son, Regal.

What to expect in episode 8 of P-Valley season 2?

P-Valley @PValleySTARZ We sho'll missed you too, Mane. See what goes down between him and 'Cedes this Sunday on @STARZ We sho'll missed you too, Mane. See what goes down between him and 'Cedes this Sunday on @STARZ. https://t.co/kXHPDFD3bs

Now that we are nearing the finale, the upcoming episode will further develop the story and bring answers to our questions about the fate of the club. However, not much has been shared about the episode yet. We have an official synopsis that doesn't say much:

"Some folks across Chucalissa fight for what’s theirs, while others struggle to accept the things they can’t change."

When will the upcoming episode air?

P-Valley @PValleySTARZ Whole lot goin' down in The Valley this week, chile. Tune in this Sunday on @STARZ for an all new #PValley Whole lot goin' down in The Valley this week, chile. Tune in this Sunday on @STARZ for an all new #PValley. https://t.co/JVFSH2Q7hI

P-Valley airs new episodes every week. It drops new episodes every Sunday on Starz. Episodes usually drop at 10 pm ET. Season 2, episode 8, can be expected to air on July 31, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Starz is a cable network that provides live or on-demand episodes via Starz.com. It is also available on Hulu for $2.99 monthly for three months.

Catch the new episode of P-Valley on July 31, 2022, on Starz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far