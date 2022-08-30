What time will Pantheon air on AMC+? Release date, plot, and more details about the animated series

AMC+'s upcoming animated series, Pantheon, is set to debut on the platform on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The show revolves around a young woman who starts receiving strange messages from an anonymous person claiming to be her late father.

The animated sci-fi drama stars Katie Chang, Daniel Dae Kim, and many others in the voice cast. With that said, keep reading to find out the release time of Pantheon on AMC+, the plot, and more details about the series.

Pantheon release time on AMC+, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Pantheon is scheduled to arrive on AMC+ on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET (tentative). The first two episodes of the series will premiere on the same day, following which the show is expected to follow a weekly-release format, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The official synopsis of the series, as per AMC Studios, reads:

''Pantheon focuses on Maddie [Chang], a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David [Kim], whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan.''

The description further states,

''David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.''

The official trailer for the series, which AMC released on August 17, 2022, offers a peek into the show's bizarrely intriguing world. It has an ominous vibe that fans of dystopian sci-fi shows would undoubtedly love.

Overall, the trailer establishes the plot and the setting without giving away too many details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience. Viewers can look forward to a thrilling and emotional series that explores several complex themes, including family, humanity, and technology, among many more.

A quick look at Pantheon voice cast

Pantheon stars actress Katie Chang, who voices the lead character of Maddie. Maddie receives messages from a person who claims to be her late father, David. As she tries to unveil the bizarre mystery, she discovers more sinister truths that could potentially have fatal repercussions on humanity.

Chang's character is pivotal to the series as it forms the narrative's emotional core. As an actress, she's best known for her performances in Bling Ring, The Outcasts, and A Birder's Guide to Everything.

The series also features actor Daniel Dae Kim in the role of David. Kim has essayed a wide range of roles in various films and shows like The Good Doctor, Lost, Hawaii Five-0, and Stowaway, to name a few. Apart from them, the series also features several talented actors in the voice cast, including:

Paul Dano

Aaron Eckhart

Raza Jaffrey

Anika Noni Rose

Rosemarie DeWitt

The series is helmed by Craig Silverstein, best known for his work on Terranova, Turn, and Nikita. Silverstein also serves as the writer and executive producer of the show.

You can watch Pantheon on Thursday, September 1, 2022, on AMC+.

