What time will Pause with Sam Jay Season 2 air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

HBO has announced that Pause with Sam Jay is returning for a second season. The late-night talk show will follow comedian, entertainer, and queer icon Sam Jay for another season of interviews, comedy sketches, and talks. Season 2 comes after an incredibly successful first season which got the show a Writers Guild Award nomination for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series.

Jay created the talk show alongside Prentice Penny, who is known as the showrunner of Insecure and for being the writer and director of Netflix’s Uncorked. The popularity the show garnered led to its renewal for a second season.

What to expect for the second season of Pause with Sam Jay? Trailer and synopsis revealed

Pause with Sam Jay has released a new trailer for its second season, which can be watched below:

The trailer reveals what to expect from Season 2. This season will follow more of the same serious discussions peppered with Jay’s incredible sense of humor. Along with regular dinner parties, we will also see the comedian speak with bartenders, scientists, and others as she engages in serious topics by asking some hard-hitting questions to get the truth.

Jay is known for her holistic perceptions, and as such, we will see her hearing both sides of the story as she attempts to take in different perspectives on matters of interest.

The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"Emmy®-nominated stand-up comedian Sam Jay returns with her personal take on a variety of topics in a half-hour late-night talk series where conversations are further expanded with additional interviews, sketches, and animation."

When will Season 2 drop?

Pause with Sam Jay is all set to return to screens on May 20, 2022. The show will air from 11 - 11.30 pm ET/PT on HBO and on HBO Max.

To watch Sam Jay on her new sketch show, viewers will be required to hold a subscription to the HBO Max streaming platform. The subscription comes at a minimal price, and there is an array of options for viewers to choose from.

More about Sam Jay

Sam Jay is an acclaimed comedian known for her insightful talks and sensitive humor. Before creating Pause with Sam Jay for HBO, Jay served as a writer on Saturday Night Live, through which she earned several Emmy Award nominations.

She recently created, wrote, and starred in Peacock’s comedy Bust Down, after which she will be featured alongside Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in an untitled film for Netflix, which Kenya Barris will direct.

For more of her stand-up comedy, the comedian can be followed on the Netflix hour-long special, Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning, released way back in 2019.

Catch Pause with Sam Jay coming up soon with a second season on HBO and HBO Max streaming platform this May 20, 2022.

