What time will Perry Mason season 2 episode 4 air on HBO? Release date, plot, and more details

The popular Perry Mason, based on one of the most famous literary figures of all time, is all set to return this week with another fascinating episode from its sophomore season, and there is every reason to be excited after the brilliant third episode.

Sadly, the HBO Max series manages to conceal the details pretty well before it premieres every week, leaving fans with not much on the hand and not much to speculate about.

The fourth episode of the show will air on HBO on Monday, March 27, at 9 pm ET. It will also be premiering on HBO Max, where it will be available for streaming in the future. There is also no promo for the upcoming episode, but tensions may as well boil over with all that happened in the third episode. Sadly, that is the only assumption one can make about the upcoming fourth episode.

Perry Mason season 2 episode 4 synopsis: Perry's growing doubts

The second season of Perry Mason was all about the titular character's (played by Matthew Rhys) development in a new line of work and his new ways of tackling a mystery. As fans are well-aware, this season of the HBO drama is geared towards solving the murder of the scion of a powerful oil family, which has already caused ample drama in the lives of those involved.

After the previous episode saw some fascinating drama, especially for Perry, who was embroiled in something complicated both in his personal and professional life, this episode will see him have a moral conundrum regarding his clients.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by HBO, reads:

"Perry starts to question himself if the clients are really innocent. Meanwhile, Paul's discovery leads Rafael and Mateo to a new mystery."

It seems Perry's moral questions are not the only fascinating thing for this 56-minute-long episode as it will also see Rafael (Fabrizio Guido) and Matteo (Peter Mendoza) discover a whole new mystery that can be anything and be of any importance.

This episode of the HBO show is directed by Jessica Lowrey.

More about Perry Mason

Perry Mason is an American period drama television series that follows the titular lawyer in his quest for justice. It is based on the famous fictional character of the same name, who was also the subject of many mystery novels. The original character was written by Erle Stanley Gardner.

The series was created for HBO by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, who took a very different route to the character and made him more appealing to the present generation. The synopsis for the HBO show reads:

"The series focuses on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason. In 1932, Los Angeles is prospering while the rest of the U.S. is recovering from the grip of the Great Depression. Down-and-out private investigator Perry Mason is struggling with his trauma from The Great War and being divorced. He is hired for a sensational child kidnapping trial; his investigation results in major consequences for Mason, those around him, and local leaders."

Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys as Perry, Juliet Rylance as Della Street, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, and Diarra Kilpatrick as Clara Drake, among many others.

