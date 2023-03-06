Quantum Leap season 1, episode 14, is expected to air on NBC on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The series went on a 3-week hiatus after the 12th episode, following which the next episode aired last week, with several key events changing the course of protagonist Ben's volatile situation.

As the first season inches closer to its conclusion, seeing how the story pans out and what will happen to Ben will be interesting. Additionally, the renewal of the show for a second season has already been confirmed.

NBC's Quantum Leap episode 14: Promo, preview, and more details explored.

A short 30-second promo for the latest episode of Quantum Leap offers a peek into Ben's chaotic and dangerous life that gets more intense and dramatic with every episode.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Ben, 1989, in a naval battleship amidst war games. He's tasked with the responsibility of dealing with a dangerous rescue mission. Here's a brief description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When Ben leaps onto a naval battleship during war games in 1989, he must not only navigate a dangerous rescue mission but also contend with his commanding officer, XO Alexander Augustine, otherwise known as Addison's father.''

The previous episode, titled Family Style, saw Ben try to help an Indian family protect their restaurant from being burnt down. He also shares a bond with the family matriarch connected by his memories.

Not many other details about the new episode have been revealed at this point, but it's expected to define the course of Ben's life going forward, as fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to the story of season 1.

The series has, so far, mainly received positive reviews from fans and critics and has reportedly garnered good viewership throughout the ongoing first season.

In brief, Quantum Leap plot, cast, and more details.

The new Quantum Leap is set three decades following the events of the original series and focuses on a young physicist working on the titular project. However, he's perpetually stuck in the past, leaping into different periods while struggling to recognize his identity at various times. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as shared by NBC on their YouTube channel:

''It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.''

The description further states,

''At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), a decorated Army veteran who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson) helms the highly confidential operation whose team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee).''

Actor Raymond Lee plays the lead role of the intriguing protagonist Ben Song. Lee has been brilliant throughout the show, doing complete justice to his character. Featuring alongside him are prominent actors like Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, and many others.

You can watch the new episode of Quantum Leap on NBC on Monday, March 6, 2023.

