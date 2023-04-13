Netflix's new Mexican action comedy flick, Queens on the Run, aka Fuga de Reinas, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 3 am ET (Tentative time). The movie tells the story of a group of four women who finally decide to go on a road trip that they had planned ever since their school days.

However, the journey doesn't seem to be as enjoyable and rosy as they'd imagined, and they're forced to navigate a number of challenges. The film stars Paola Núñez in one of the lead roles, along with many others playing important supporting characters.

Queens on the Run trailer promises an adventurous journey as four friends set off on a road trip

Netflix released the official trailer for Queens on the Run on March 29, 2023, which briefly depicts the four women's lives. They are seen finally deciding to take an adventurous road trip that they've been planning since their teenage years.

The trailer opens with the four women drinking and engaging in a casual conversation, following which they're seen embarking on the adventure as a number of thrilling and hilarious events unfold. Overall, the trailer maintains an erratic but fun tone that fans of action/adventure comedies would certainly enjoy. Netflix's brief synopsis of the movie reads:

''Paty (Martha Higareda) lives in the shadow of her husband, Esteban (Arturo Barba), an egocentric politician. Marilú (Alejandra Ambrosi) is a full-time housewife, devoted to her family but feeling ignored by her husband and children –who she gave up her dreams for. Famela (Paola Núñez) is married to her work and, after her mother’s death, neglects her marriage to Ramiro (Ricardo Reynaud). Estrella (Valeria Vera), the free spirit of the group, is flirty, eccentric, fun, and more loyal to her friends than to any commitment.''

The description further reads,

''Fed up with their problems, they decide to revive their dream of a road-trip, and embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Over the course of their journey, they’ll meet the mysterious Lola (Claudia Pineda) and a few other new friends (and foes) that will change their lives forever.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to an engrossing comedy thriller series that explores a number of fascinating themes like desire, existential crisis, adventure, and many more.

In brief, about Queens on the Run cast

The thriller comedy series features Paola Nuñez in one of the key roles as Famela, who's deeply devoted to her work and faces a number of marital troubles. She's a key member of the group, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored.

Paola looks quite impressive in the trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Apart from Queens on the Run, she's appeared in quite a few movies and shows like Resident Evil, Bad Boys for Life, and The Purge, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Paola Nuñez in other lead roles are actors Martha Higareda as Paty, Alejandra Ambrosi as Marilú, Arturo Barba as Esteban, Ricardo Reynaud as Ramiro, and Valeria Vera as Estrella, among various others.

Don't forget to watch Queens on the Run on Netflix on Friday, April 14, 2023.

