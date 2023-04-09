The sixth season of Raven's Home is all set to premiere on Disney Channel on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend, and the latest installment will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The series focuses on the titular character, a single mother dealing with the various challenges of raising her children. Her life changes forever when she finds out that her son possesses mysterious psychic abilities.

The show features Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter, alongside numerous others portraying important supporting roles. It is helmed by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.

Raven's Home season 6 on Disney Channel: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Disney Channel released the official trailer for Raven's Home season 6 on March 23, 2023, offering a peek into the numerous fun and dramatic events set to unfold in the latest installment. The trailer focuses on Raven's hilarious (mis)adventures and promises another enthralling season, replete with laughter and drama.

The trailer also manages to reflect the show's quirky, lighthearted tone that fans of the earlier seasons would certainly enjoy. Not many key details have been revealed in the trailer that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per DGE Press:

''A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven” (2003-2007), the hit comedy “Raven’s Home” follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future.''

The synopsis further states,

''As the season begins, Raven, Booker and Alice travel to London to visit Victor, where they become entangled in a mix-up of majestic proportions when Alice is mistaken for a member of the royal family.''

So far, the first five seasons of the show have received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers, with praise majorly directed towards the series' unique style of humor, tone, and quirky characters, among many other things.

The sixth season reportedly features a total of 20 episodes, with each episode set to air on the channel every week.

A quick look at Raven's Home cast

Raven's Home stars noted actress Raven-Symoné in the lead role as Raven Baxter. She raises her children along with her best friend and leads a fairly normal life, but everything changes after she discovers that her son, Booker, has mysterious psychic abilities.

Raven has been superb throughout the show, and based on the trailer for season 6, she continues to carry on her impressive form. Viewers can expect her to deliver another memorable performance in the series' upcoming installment.

Apart from the popular Disney sitcom, Raven-Symoné is widely known for her performances in numerous other TV shows and films like The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, College Road Trip, and Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast includes various other prominent actors like Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, and Brian George as Dr. Sleevemore, among various others. The show is a spinoff of Disney's That's So Raven.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Raven's Home season 6 on Disney Channel on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

