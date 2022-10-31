What time will Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 finale air on Bravo? Plot, release date and more details explored

Season 1 episode 10 of Real Girlfriends in Paris, titled A Final Seine Off, will air on Bravo on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 9 pm ET. It will also be uploaded to the Peacock streaming website on Tuesday, November 1.

Things will get complicated for the Paris girls in the season finale as they will be seen dealing with serious career deadlines. Victoria, who just came out to her mother last week, will be seen talking to her crush Emelle.

The description of the upcoming episode reads:

"Emily's family arrives in Paris to help her with the Sonya Rykiel drapes installation; Victoria's crush, Emelle, finally comes over for a visit; Margaux has her father over for the big reveal of her slip dresses."

What to expect from the season finale of Real Girlfriends in Paris?

In this week's episode, Emily's brothers will be coming to Europe for the first time to help her with an installation.

In a preview, Emily can be seen complaining to her brothers that they only had two hours to demolish and install five windows. Other than that, one of her brothers can also be seen joking about flirting with her friends.

Adja and Anya will try to reconnect with each other following their fight in the previous episode, where they had an argument over creative decisions for an event. Anya will reveal that she wanted to earn a lot of money early on to live her dream life.

Recap of Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 episode 9

Last week on Real Girlfriends in Paris, Victoria came out as bisexual to her mother. She was nervous about coming out because her uncle, who is a part of the LGBTQ community, was shunned away from the family. Victoria’s mother was accepting of her big reveal and did not care what the rest of the family said about her daughter. She said:

"If that is what makes you happy as long as it's coming from the heart and you're not hurting anybody, I'm okay with it."

Victoria’s mother also revealed that she had physical relations with another woman when she was married, because that was what her husband wanted. Victoria then told her mother that she had a crush on a female friend and she would be visiting her next week.

Adja felt that Anya was being "very bridezilla" about her Maison Firestone event. Anya, on the other hand, said that Adja was not helping her at all and had taken a backseat in the event she was hired for. Adja could not bring the cooks in time for the event, which angered Anya.

Furthermore, Adja changed the table arrangements made by Anya, who later told her to leave the creative aspect of the job to her, sparking a big fight between the two.

Season 1 of Real Girlfriends in Paris featured six ladies in their 20s, all of whom are living in Paris to accomplish their personal and professional goals. The cast included Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito.

Bravo has not made any announcements about whether Real Girlfriends in Paris will return for a second season.

Poll : 0 votes