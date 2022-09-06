Why are fans criticizing Anya Firestone from Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 Episode 1?

Bravo released a new show, Real Girlfriends in Paris, on Monday, featuring six girlfriends from America in the capital of France.

The cast members include Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Kacey Margo, Margaux Lignel, Adja Toure, and Victoria Zito. Within this group, Anya has been living in Paris for over eight years. She is a know-it-all about the city and the language and thus will be seen helping her fellow cast members in Paris.

In Episode 1, Anya was introduced as the “mother” of her group, who loves to host people. Bravo fans might not have liked her much on the show as they complained about her voice and pretentious nature.

Anya mentioned in the premiere episode that she used to give tours of historical places to tourists for 500 Euros.

Here’s what Real Girlfriends in Paris fans said about Anya on Twitter

Viewers pointed out on Twitter that they had found Anya Firestone “pretentious” and didn’t enjoy her voice. Plus, they felt that she was giving “fake Emily in Paris” vibes.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

no justice, no peace @OdegaardStephen



We love the girlfriends of color, of course.



They seem like tiny people with tiny dogs in tiny apartments who have put themselves in a beautiful city that eats people alive who don’t succeed… So far, Anya seems too uptight. Too perfect? Trying too hard?We love the girlfriends of color, of course. #RGIP They seem like tiny people with tiny dogs in tiny apartments who have put themselves in a beautiful city that eats people alive who don’t succeed… So far, Anya seems too uptight. Too perfect? Trying too hard?We love the girlfriends of color, of course. #RGIP They seem like tiny people with tiny dogs in tiny apartments who have put themselves in a beautiful city that eats people alive who don’t succeed…

Denatheexplorer @denatheexplorer 500 euros for a tour?! Her voice would make me want my money back #RealGirlfriendsInParis 500 euros for a tour?! Her voice would make me want my money back #RealGirlfriendsInParis

Nightmare on Joel Street @Joel_K_Kramer I don't know if I can listen to this woman's voice for an entire season of #RealGirlfriendsInParis I don't know if I can listen to this woman's voice for an entire season of #RealGirlfriendsInParis.

Denatheexplorer @denatheexplorer Anya seems like a caricature of a person #RealGirlfriendsInParis Anya seems like a caricature of a person #RealGirlfriendsInParis

According to Bravo’s profile page on Real Girlfriends in Paris, Anya’s bio reads:

“Anya Firestone is an artistic, bubbly and resilient woman who loves all things French culture. She has lived in Paris on and off for the last decade, has a master’s degree in French cultural studies, and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris.”

It continued:

“As an inventive hostess, she often has gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment that she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa. Anya exudes her quirky personality everywhere she goes, and her affectionate presence makes her the go-to shoulder to lean on when the ladies are feeling homesick or needing advice.”

Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 Episode 1 recap

The premiere episode of Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 centered around six girlfriends who moved to Paris to live their dreams. While Anya has spent the most time in Paris, the rest of the girls were seen trying to find their place in the city.

Emily, Kacey, Margaux, Adja, and Victoria were seen praising Anya on all occasions. The latter admitted that she was the “mother” of the group and the responsibility to look after them fell on her shoulders.

The official synopsis of Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 Episode 1, titled Bonjour Paris!, reads:

“Victoria, Kacey and Adja share life stories over fried food and ranch dressing; Anya hosts the girls for an American Thanksgiving dinner where Emily opens up about wanting to find love in Paris.”

Viewers saw fashion designer Victoria in action while Kacey and Emily tried to fit in. Adja complained about her job, and Margaux was figuring out a way to be financially independent.

Towards the end of the episode, all the girls met at Anya’s house for Thanksgiving. They discussed love, s*x, friendship, and family at the dinner table while Anya served delicious food.

Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 will air a new episode every week on Monday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

