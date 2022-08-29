Who is Victoria Zito from Real Girlfriends in Paris? Meet the new Bravo star with big fashion dreams

Bravo's new show Real Girlfriends in Paris is almost here and we can't wait to see the beautiful views of the gorgeous city. The series will showcase the lives of six women living their best lives in Paris and going on adventures. Real Girlfriends in Paris will premiere on Bravo on September 5 at 9:15 pm ET.

Victoria has been living in Paris for the past 5 years and is currently the head designer at the popular fashion brand Chloe Colette. Recently divorced, she will start dating again in front of the cameras.

Who is Real Girlfriends in Paris cast member Victoria Zito?

Victoria was born and raised in Texas and was always encouraged by her mother to stay near her hometown and even asked her to 'stick to what she knows.'

In America, she worked as the Production Manager and Stylist for Kona Body. She soon moved to Firefly Trend, where she worked for over two years as a social media and digital marketing consultant, merchandising intern and assistant buyer.

Victoria then studied fashion at El Centro College and with her big fashion dreams, she moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons. She studied fashion/apparel design in school for four years and also did a Traditional Haute Couture Embroidery course in 2018 at the Ecole Maison Lesage institute. Vito also worked as a backstage assistant for Raf Simons.

The Real Girlfriends in Paris star worked as a Head Designer for Victoria Zito x Marciante and Co collaboration for Marciante and Company. She currently works as a production runner for Indigital and JJ Productions and is the head designer at a fashion brand called Chloe Colette.

Victoria's best friend Yoanne Mobengo will also appear in front of the camera, and it has been hinted by the star herself that their might be a fight between the two. Other than that, she will try to reach big career milestones on the show and start dating again.

More about Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1

Real Girlfriends in Paris will feature 6 women who live in Paris and will showcase their career milestones and romantic adventures. It will also show them fighting one another as in one snippet someone throws wine at Adja Toure and another unknown cast member slaps a man.

The description of the series reads:

"While in the City of Lights, six bold twenty something American women find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city."

The ladies are:

Anya Firestone

Emily Gorelik

Margaux Lignel

Kacey Margo

Adja Toure

Victoria Zito

The show will have 10 episodes and as suggested in the trailer, the women will be seen chasing their dreams.

Anya will give the ladies all the support when they feel homesick, as she has been living in Paris on and off for many years. Emily will make a tough career choice while Kacey will face visa issues. Margaux Lignel will attempt to find her next big life direction. Adja will start dating men in France.

Real Girlfriends in Paris will air on Bravo every monday at 9 pm ET, with the exception of the premiere episode of September 5 which airs at 9:15 pm ET. All episodes of the show will be made available on the network's website and Peacock streaming site one day after the television premiere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave