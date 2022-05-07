What time will Renovation Goldmine Season 1 Episode 2 air? Plot, release date, and more explored

HGTV’s new show Renovation Goldmine gripped the audience with its first episode, which premiered on March 30. Moreover, episode 2 of the show will release on Saturday, May 7 at 8.00 pm ET. The content of the show has successfully appealed to the audience as the renovation couple, Joe and Meg Piercy, have to build houses on a limited budget.

Renovation Goldmine features a couple, Joe and Meg Piercy, who take the challenge to renovate the houses of their clients on a fixed budget. Moreover, they derive the budget by selling unnecessary items present in these houses. The couple believes that one does not have to break the bank to renovate their homes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The eight-episode season will spotlight Chicago’s Joe and Meg Piercy, owners of a successful design and renovation business dedicated to repurposing the goldmine of treasures found in clients’ homes. In each episode, the duo will revive old furniture and other pieces their clients already own and use the money saved to give families their dream home renovation."

What to expect from episode 2 of Renovation Goldmine?

In the upcoming episode, Meg and Joe will handle two projects belonging to a set of cousins who live in the same neighborhood. To help the renovation couple gather a budget for renovating the big family’s homes, they accumulate as many heirloom pieces as they can.

Interestingly, the episode will have a curious turn of events. The task to collect heirloom pieces will turn into a joyous game where Joe and Meg will act as referees.

Moreover, the renovation experts will fall short of their ‘renovation goldmine’ so they will look into their own collection, an arsenal of extra hardware that they have built up over the years.

The couple will look for a handle that will add to funding their renovation project. In the excitement to find things first, Joe will be seen emptying a box full of nickel and iron elements. This will completely surprise Meg leading her to look into the same pile. However, Joe will ultimately find the handle and the couple will successfully gather the fund for their project.

The official description of the show reads:

Meg and Joe take on a set of cousins in two separate renovation projects just a few blocks apart; their extended family is pitching in as many treasured heirloom pieces as they can, leaving Meg and Joe to not only be renovators but referees as well.

Viewers can watch Renovation Goldmine episode 2 on Saturday, May 7 at 8.00 pm ET.

