What time will Reservation Dogs season 2 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more details about the teen comedy series

FX on Hulu's Reservation Dogs is set to return with its next season later this week, with Season 2 premiering on Hulu on August 3, 2022. The series, set in Oklahoma, revolves around four Indigenous teenagers who indulge in various criminal activities as they try to move to California.

The show stars Devery Jacobs and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, among others, in major roles. Without further ado, read on to find out the release time of Reservation Dogs season 2 on Hulu, its plot, and more details about the upcoming season.

Reservation Dogs season 2 release time on Hulu, plot, trailer, and more details

Reservation Dogs season 2 is expected to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 12.01 am ET (tentative time). On July 6, 2022, FX Networks released the official trailer for Reservation Dogs season 2, showcasing several thrilling moments set to unfold in the upcoming installment. The trailer has a serene, almost contemplative mood that certainly makes for a unique experience. Those who are already familiar with the show will certainly love the tone that the trailer has set for this season.

The eventful finale of the first season has set things up nicely for the upcoming installment. The four friends set out to leave for California, but as they begin to discuss their plans, Willie Jack shockingly tells her friends that she's decided to stay back. Meanwhile, an impending tornado could disrupt the gang's plans, but Uncle Brownie tries his best to stop the calamity. As the unity among the group members seems to be breaking off, it'll be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the upcoming season.

More details about Reservation Dogs plot and cast

Reservation Dogs follows a group of friends in Oklahoma who indulge in various criminal acts, including stealing and robbing, so that they can save money and move to California. A brief synopsis of the series, according to FX Networks' official YouTube channel, reads:

''From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.''

The first season of the show has received high praise from critics for its thematic ambitions, humor, representation of the Indigenous community, and overall entertainment value. The series has appeared on a number of publications' lists of the best shows of 2021 and has also won a number of awards, including two Independent Spirit Awards and a Peabody Award. The cast of the show also received critical acclaim for their performance. The main cast of the series includes Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor. Besides these four, the series also features several noted actors in prominent roles, including:

Zahn McClarnon

Gary Farmer

Dallas Goldtooth

Sarah Podemski

The series is co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, with the duo also co-writing the pilot episode of the show.

Don't miss Reservation Dogs season 2 on Hulu on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far