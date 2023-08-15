What time will Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 4 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 4, titled Friday, is scheduled to arrive on Hulu on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 12 am ET.

The show follows the life of four Native American kids in rural Oklahoma as they face numerous challenges growing up. The Rez Dogs, as the group likes to call themselves, spend their days committing misdemeanor crimes and daydreaming of relocating to California.

Each member of the eclectic group has their own distinct personality and dreams. However, despite their differences, they work together towards building a better and brighter future.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 4 release time for different time zones

The fourth episode of the show's ongoing season is almost here as it is set to release tomorrow August 16, 2023. However, since the show has garnered global audiences it's important that viewers from all corners of the world are aware of the release timings.

While the release timings for the US is 12 am ET, the release timings for all international fans are as follows:

United Kingdon: 5 am GMT on August 17, 2023

Canada: 3:30 am NT on August 17, 2023

Australia: 4 pm AEST on August 17, 2023

India: 11:30 am IST on August 17, 2023

Korea: 3 pm KST on August 17, 2023

Japan: 3 pm JST on August 17, 2023

Philippines: 2 pm PHT on August 17, 2023

Where to watch/stream Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 4?

The upcoming episode of Reservation Dogs, titled Friday, will be available to stream on Hulu.

The episode will also be available for purchase on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video on the day of its release.

A quick recap of Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3

Bear and Deer Lady (Image via IMDb)

The third season's third episode started out with Bear, stranded on the side of the road, as his car had broken down. However, Bear is soon picked up by Deer Lady, who shows him around town and eventually opens up to him about her horrific background that is only heard of in legends and folklore.

Deer Lady revealed to Bear that she'd once forcefully attended a boarding school where she suffered neglect and abuse. Even though she managed to ultimately flee the place, she experienced intense trauma and rage in the time after.

It was then that she decided to use her supernatural abilities to track out and murder those who had wronged people of color. She felt as though it is her responsibility to do so. While Bear is initially terrified of Deer Lady, he soon comes to respect and like her. Deer Lady helps Bear develop a new appreciation for his community, family, and friends.

The episode ends with Bear returning home and this time with a newfound recognition of the fortitude and resilience that runs within his community.

What to expect from Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 4?

The upcoming episode of the show will see The Rez Dogs face a new challenge as a clip of them defending each other against some youngsters at school and brawling with them will go viral. The altercation could lead the group to be expelled or even worse arrested.

Brutality and racism are the two issues that will be examined in the upcoming episode as it demonstrates how frequently the group is considered inferior and how often they are victims/survivors of violence.