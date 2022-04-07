What time will Return to Space air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about Elon Musk's SpaceX journey

Return to Space is a Netflix documentary film that will be available for streaming on April 7. Directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, this documentary follows the Elon Musk and SpaceX mission that sent NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station once again and revolutionized an entire era of space travel by opening up an opportunity for commercial space travel.

The Netflix documentary chronicles the adventures of Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who undertook SpaceX's Demo-2 mission for NASA. The mission launched astronauts on a four-month trip to the International Space Station in 2020.

What is Return to Space all about? Watch the trailer here

Owen Sparks 🌍🇺🇦 @OwenSparks_



Releasing April 7, 2022



These kinds of documentaries are what cultivate public support for Space Travel @elonmusk @SpaceX

@netflix "RETURN TO SPACE" - New Netflix documentary on how SpaceX returned human spaceflight to the United States with DM-2!Releasing April 7, 2022These kinds of documentaries are what cultivate public support for Space Travel "RETURN TO SPACE" - New Netflix documentary on how SpaceX returned human spaceflight to the United States with DM-2! Releasing April 7, 2022 🚀These kinds of documentaries are what cultivate public support for Space Travel 👏 @elonmusk @SpaceX @netflix https://t.co/djq3DjksGq

Return to Space follows the launch of the SpaceX rocket, which marked the first time NASA astronauts ever launched into orbit on a commercial spacecraft. The Elon Musk project not only renewed America's interest in space exploration but also revolutionized it and opened up a whole new arena of commercial space travel.

The renewal of NASA space missions once again calls for attention to American space exploration. The collaborative efforts of SpaceX founder Elon Musk and NASA to launch the first American crewed flight from Florida since 2011 is indeed a marker to celebrate.

This documentary is a celebration in that sense. It aims not only to give viewers a closer look at SpaceX but also introduce them to space travel as a whole and the fact that commercial space travel is no longer a distant dream.

The documentary particularly follows the two astronauts who were involved in the 2020 SpaceX project, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, while attempting to paint a picture of the possibilities of commercial space travel that the future holds. Readers can watch the trailer of the documentary here:

Where to watch the documentary

SpaceX @SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon vertical at 39A; targeting Friday, April 8 for launch of Ax-1 → spacex.com/launches/ax-1/ Falcon 9 and Dragon vertical at 39A; targeting Friday, April 8 for launch of Ax-1 → spacex.com/launches/ax-1/ https://t.co/NSJqo3FBb4

Return to Space will be released for streaming on April 7, 2022 on the Netflix streaming platform. Netflix is the official distributor of this space documentary, and the show will be exclusively streamed on the platform.

Netflix subscription plans come at various rates. To watch Return to Space, viewers will be required to sign up with a paid monthly subscription that can be canceled anytime.

Edited by Siddharth Satish