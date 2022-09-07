What time will RHOBH season 12 episode 17 air on Bravo? Drama to unfold on the ladies' Aspen trip

Episode 17 of RHOBH season 12 is all set to air on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 8/7C on Bravo. In the new episode, the ladies will once again get into heated arguments and confrontations on their Aspen trip.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode titled, The Girl With the Diamond Earrings, reads:

“The ladies hit the slopes in Aspen where Dorit proves to be shaky on her skis; Sutton goes snowmobiling but is really revved up about Diana; Garcelle broaches a very touchy subject with Erika at dinner.”

All about RHOBH season 12 episode 17

The latest episode of RHOBH will air on Wednesday, showing the housewives having fun during the much-discussed Aspen trip, which was planned and executed by Kyle.

While the ladies are having a fun time exploring a different side of the world, the situation does get intense between them when Lisa Rinna and Erika accuse Kathy of her offensive behavior towards them.

The housewives also take out their trusted Ouija boards in the hope that spirits can guide them and help them resolve their arguments, but all their efforts go in vain.

Things further escalated when Erika called Garcelle a liar, leaving her upset. Disheartened, Garcelle unfollowed Erika on social media and officially announced the same to the ladies on the show. She even said that they no longer have to be friends anymore.

But the drama does not end here. When the ladies hit the slopes, Dorit falls while skiing, leaving everyone worried about her. However, Dorit assures them by saying:

“Oh god I’m already over it”.

Meanwhile, Sutton is ready to enjoy every bit of the vacation by going snowmobiling but deep down she is concerned about Diana's behavior. Later, Garcelle and Crystal had a discussion about Erika's earrings. Garcelle says:

"That whole earring thing like it’s everywhere”.

To this, Crystal replies:

“The things that you’re wearing, you own is an ill-gotten gained. I would give it up”.

After hearing what Crystal has to say about her earrings, Erika got furious and snapped at her suggestion saying:

“Why. Because you can look good”.

To which Crystal responded:

“I am not talking about public.”

Erika immediately lost her temper and shouted at Crystal, saying:

“Yeah you are. I don’t give a f**k about anybody else but me”.

Erika’s good friend Kyle then comes to her rescue and urges Erika not to say such things. She said:

“Don’t say that Erika. Don’t say it. Because you’re my friend and I can’t defend that.”

Erika then leaves the place, saying:

“I am shaving because people think that I should feel some way. What about the people. What about the facts.”

The new episode promises a lot more drama and fights between the housewives, which can cause problems in their friendship later.

Season 12 of RHOBH revolves around the lives of housewives as they deal with their personal and professional struggles. Season 12 stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke as the main cast members of the show.

Tune in to Bravo on Wednesday to watch the drama-filled episode of RHOBH season 12. Viewers who have no access to the channel on cable television can watch the show on Spectrum TV, Xfinity Choice TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu, Fubo and YouTube TV. RHOBH season 12 episodes can also be streamed on Peacock and Hayu.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes