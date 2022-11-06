What time will RHOP season 7 episode 5 air on Bravo? Ashley visits Candiace's house and more details explored

Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7, titled The Burn Session, will air on Sunday, November 6 at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the episode on Peacock's website and the Bravo app a day after the television broadcast.

In the episode, Robyn will meet with a lawyer to discuss creating a pre-nup without informing her soon-to-be-husband, Juan. Ashley and Candiace will discuss Gizelle Byrant's shenanigans and the plans she made to disturb their group.

The episode description reads,

"In the aftermath of her divorce being leaked to the press, Ashley visits Candiace hoping to strengthen their budding friendship."

What to expect from RHOP season 7 episode 5?

This week on RHOP, Candiace will have a tough conversation with Ashley after her sudden divorce announcement without her ex-husband Michael. Someone from Ashley's close group had leaked the sensitive information to the media. Ashley, wanting to protect herself from media scrutiny, had posted a statement confirming the news while Michael was on a plane to Las Vegas.

In a preview, Ashley can be seen telling Candiace that Michael had a vasectomy and refused to have a conversation with her for the next 24 hours. Candiace will reveal that she had to cancel her IVF appointment because of the stress that the group was giving her.

Meanwhile, Ashley will also inform that she and her husband are now separated but live in the same house in different rooms. Moving on, Candiace will ask Ashley about her dinner with a hockey player, and the two will also discuss cheating allegations against Karen. Mia's husband, on the other hand, will get concerned about her health.

Robyn, who is marrying her ex-husband, will meet up with Marlo, a lawyer recommended by her family friend, to talk about once again establishing a pre-nup agreement. She will confess that while the couple had nothing to split after their first divorce, she wanted her current properties to remain untouched.

What happened on RHOP season 7 episode 4?

Last week on RHOP, Wendy told Eddie that she would need $300,000 to open her own Nigerian lounge. Eddie felt that Wendy had a lot on her plate, and she should first sit down to reconsider what she wanted from her life. Robyn did not invite Wendy to her family fun day event, which she felt was unfair to her kids.

The episode description reads,

"Robyn hosts a Family Fun Day for everyone and their kids, but leaves out one of the ladies; Gizelle and Mia are unimpressed by Robyn's hosting skills; Karen falls unexpectedly ill after she catches sight of Charrisse."

Candiace did not speak to Gizelle at the event, and the latter felt that Candiace was overreacting and hoped that Chris would apologize to her. Candiace decided that there was no coming back for their friendship. Robyn, on the other hand, felt that Karen was still mad at Charrisse for her past accusations as she left the fun day after spotting Charrisse.

To make things more difficult, Mia was not happy to see the decorations done by Robyn. In another surprising revelation, Ashley confessed that Michael was getting a vasectomy in Las Vegas because he feared that she was trying to get pregnant.

RHOP airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET. The released episodes are made available on the network's website and the Peacock website a day after the television broadcast.

