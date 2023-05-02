Riverdale season 7 episode 6 is expected to air on the CW on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The supernatural horror series is currently airing its final season, and viewers are eagerly looking forward to seeing how their beloved characters' stories pan out in the remaining episodes.

The show focuses on the lives of a group of teenagers who set out to uncover various mysteries in the titular town. It features popular TV actor KJ Apa in one of the key roles, along with many others who are part of the supporting cast.

The CW's Riverdale season 7 episode 6 focuses on Mary seeking Uncle Frank's help to talk to Archie

The promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 6 offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to be unpacked in the upcoming episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Three: Peep Show, the new episode will depict Mary seeking Uncle Frank's help in order to help Archie understand how his actions could have devastating repercussions.

Elsewhere, things get more complicated after Jughead discovers that someone has been resorting to plagiarism at Pep Comics, following which he decides to take strong action. Rotten Tomatoes describes the new episode as:

''At her wits end over Archie's recent actions, Mary turns to Uncle Frank to get him back on track; Betty asks Veronica for help understanding her sexuality; Jughead takes action after he discovers plagiarism taking place at Pep Comics.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the highly anticipated sixth episode. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Two: Tales in a Jugular Vein, focused on Featherhead's attempts to delve deeper into the issue of children being negatively impacted by comic books.

Meanwhile, Jughead set out to pen down four tales for an upcoming comic issue. Although the plot has been progressing at a fairly decent pace, there's still a lot to unfold this season and fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to the show.

What is Riverdale about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

The series follows four teenage friends from the titular town as they delve deeper into the darkest facets of Riverdale, exploring its many unfathomable mysteries. A brief synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The lead cast includes actors like KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, and many others.

