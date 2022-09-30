What time will RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 finale air on VH1? Finalists, release date and more

The finale of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 will air on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 8 pm ET on VH1. Fans can also watch the episode on the VH1 website and Philo.

The three contestants who will compete for the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar are:

Actor Tatyana Ali as Chakra 7

Singer AJ McLean as Poppy Love

Actor Mark Indelicato as Thirsty Von Trapp

Apart from the title, the winner of the show will also win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

More details about the RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 finale

Participants of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 (Image via VH1)

The finale of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will be judged by RuPaul herself. Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley will also offer their commentary while judging the show.

In a promo, the three finalists are asked to prepare for their final solo performance as RuPaul says,

"All season, our celebrity queens have embraced the miracle of drag with their whole heart and soul. The final competition is just getting started. ... And I know you are going to make your sister's proud."

The season finale of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will also feature six contestants who were eliminated from the show, including:

Actress Loretta Devine as Fabulosity

Singer Taylor Dayne as Electra Owl

Interior designer Thom Filicia as Jackie Would

Actress Jenna Ushkowitz as Milli Von Sunshine

Comedian Daniel Franzese as Donna Bellissima

Actor Kevin McHale as Chic-Fi-Lay

More about the real identities of the three finalists of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

AJ McLean

AJ McLean is a member of the Backstreet Boys group and a professional actor. AJ had a speech impediment as a child and has been dancing since he was 4-years-old. He joined the Backstreet Boys when he was just 14 and finished his schooling through correspondence.

Apart from that, he had created his own alter ego character Johnny No Name and often performed solo in rock clubs in the 2000s. His solo projects include Have It All and Socialcam. He confessed to doing drugs and being addicted to alcohol in early 2000s. He has also participated in Dancing with the Stars Season 29.

He performs on stage as Poppy Love.

Mark Indelicato

28-year-old Mark Indelicato is a fashion blogger, actor and photographer. He was a student at the Dupree School of Music and has graduated from The Actors Center in Philadelphia.

Mark has appeared on many TV shows like Hacks, Ugly Betty, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Hot in Cleveland. He appears on stage with his drag name Thirsty Von Trapp.

Tatyana Ali

Tatyana Ali is a Harvard University alumni and performs on stage as Chakra 7. She is an actress and a singer. Ali is famous for playing the role of Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series from 1990-96 and Roxanne on the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2013.

She launched her debut album in 1998 under the name Kiss The Sky. She is known for her hit singles Daydreamin and Boy You Knock Me Out. She was also featured on Obama's will.i.am project. She sued Warner Bros. in 2016 for stealing her show’s premise for The Real, but the case was dismissed in 2017.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 finale will air on Friday on VH1 at 8 pm ET.

