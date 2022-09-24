“I’m devastated”: Fans react as Chic-Fi-Lay didn’t make it to RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 finale

Fans were devastated after Chic-Fi-Lay was eliminated from Friday's episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2. Fans were expecting to see Chic-Fi-Lay, who revealed himself as Glee star Kevin McHale, in the Season 2 finale, but to their shock, the drag Queen was sent home.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the decision and thought Chic-Fi-Lay was "robbed" on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

In RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2, celebrity contestants battle it out without revealing their true identities. The show's winner will win $100,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Fans think Chic-Fi-Lay's elimination on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 was unfair

Chic-Fi-Lay has been a fan-favorite contestant since the first episode of the reality show. The Queen wowed the Secret Celebrity Drag Race audience with his rendition of Ciara's Goodies. While introducing himself during the premiere, he said:

“I feel best when I’m on stage performing in front of an arena or a theater full of people.”

His elimination surprised many fans as they thought Chic-Fi-Lay would make it to the finale of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2. Fans took to Twitter to react to the result.

Manhattan_Scream_Queer @buckeyehunk I’m devastated. Chic-Li-Fay was killing it every week. Tonight was her weakest lip sync solo BUT she didn’t deserve to go home! Makes no sense to me. But everyone is so FANTASTIC so far. So far I’m team Thirsty but Poppy will win #CelebDragRace I’m devastated. Chic-Li-Fay was killing it every week. Tonight was her weakest lip sync solo BUT she didn’t deserve to go home! Makes no sense to me. But everyone is so FANTASTIC so far. So far I’m team Thirsty but Poppy will win #CelebDragRace

Gabby Carr @gabbyc2010 I honestly thought Chic Li Fay was going to win. #celebdragrace I honestly thought Chic Li Fay was going to win. #celebdragrace

THEEE BEST DRAG QUEEN just got eliminated! UN-friggin’- believable!!! BS!!! Oh NOOOO! Not Chic Li Fay!!!THEEE BEST DRAG QUEEN just got eliminated! UN-friggin’- believable!!!BS!!! #CelebDragRace Oh NOOOO! Not Chic Li Fay!!!THEEE BEST DRAG QUEEN just got eliminated! UN-friggin’- believable!!! 😱😱😱 BS!!!#CelebDragRace

casey @therea1mcc0y #CelebDragRace Chic La Fay should be in the finale Chic La Fay should be in the finale 😤 #CelebDragRace

regi💐 @regracia13 I think we can all agree chic shouldn’t have gone home #celebdragrace I think we can all agree chic shouldn’t have gone home #celebdragrace

cory @ItsCoryB How was that not a double shantay? A finale without Chic-Li-Fay is trash. #celebdragrace How was that not a double shantay? A finale without Chic-Li-Fay is trash. #celebdragrace https://t.co/IboxgZtoQD

All about RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Queen Chic-Fi-Lay

Chic-Fi-Lay finally revealed himself as Kevin McHale on one of the previous episodes of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Fans were ecstatic to see the Glee alum on stage as a Drag Queen. Kevin is currently in a relationship with actor Austin P. McKenzie, whom he met on the set of When We Rise.

Kevin McHale, an actor, singer, and dancer from Plano, Texas, was born in 1988. He is best known for his character of Artie Abrams on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee. Before stepping into the acting world, Kevin joined the American four-member boy band NLT (Not Like Them) as one of the two lead vocalists. The singer released his first solo album, Boy, in 2019.

He started his acting career in 2007 with a guest appearance on The Office in season four. Kevin also appeared as a guest star in Nickelodeon's teen drama series Zoey 101 and HBO's dark fantasy drama series True Blood.

He landed his breakout role as Artie Abrams in Glee in 2009. He has even appeared on various other films and television shows, including One Call: Blacklight, Boychoir, Virtually Famous (host), HeILa, and American Horror Stories, among others.

Kevin has also been hosting a podcast with Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz called Showmance since 2019. The podcast was rebranded as And That's What You Really Missed on iHeartRadio in 2022.

He participated in RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 and wowed the audiences with his performances. However, during the September 23, 2022, episode, the Queen was eliminated from the show as his lip-sync performance in the Lady Gaga Week failed to impress the judges.

Now, Poppy Love, Chakra 7, and Thirsty Von Trapp will battle it out for the grand finale of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Tune in on Friday, September 30, on VH1 to know who won RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2.

