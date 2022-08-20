Why did Taylor Dayne’s Electra Owl lose lip-sync battle in RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 2?

The latest episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 sent home Electra Owl. The celebrity portraying the drag queen was renowned singer Taylor Dayne.
Episode 2, aired on August 19 on VH1, welcomed eight celebrity contestants hiding their identities behind their drag queen looks. Previously, Loretta Devine, aka Fabulosity, was sent home, and this time, it was Taylor Dayne, aka Electra Owl.
Taylor landed in the bottom two with Thirsty, which meant the two had to participate in a lip sync battle. Although they delivered terrific performances, Taylor forgot the lyrics a few times. Thus, she was sent home.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race fans support judges' decision to send Electra Owl home
Taylor Dayne is a renowned Emmy-nominated singer, but her performance on the Celebrity Drag Race stage didn't impress viewers. In Episode 1, she was called out by RuPaul Charles for forgetting lyrics on stage.
In a confessional, she admitted that lip-syncing was far more complex than she thought it would be. In the latest episode, forgetting the lyrics in the final round resulted in her exit from the show. Fans not only supported the judges' decision but also pointed out that she couldn't dance.
Electra Owl's solo performance to 70s disco classic, Last Dance, didn't impress fans as she didn't showcase any dance moves. Judges, too, told her that the performance seemed like she was holding back.
During the lip-sync battle to Rihanna's Shut Up and Drive, she lost her spot to Thirsty because she forgot a few lines. Take a look at fans justifying Taylor's exit from Celebrity Drag Race Season 2:
Who won in Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 2?
Poppy was declared the winner in Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 2. She won the last week's challenge as well.
After announcing her as the winner, RuPaul said:
"Your level of commitment in this number was beyond.”
Meanwhile, Electra Owl was eliminated, who turned out to be Tell It To My Heart singer Taylor Dayne.
Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 premiered on August 12, featuring nine celebrity contestants. After Fabulosity (Loretta Devine) and Electra Owl (Taylor Dayne) 's exit, the remaining contestants include Chic-Li-Fay, Thirsty Von Trap, Milli Von Sunshine, Jackie Would, Chakra 7, Donna Bellissima, and Poppy Love.
The judges are Ross Mathews, RuPaul Charles, and Michele Visage. At the same time, permanent mentors, aka "Queen Supremes," include RuPaul's Drag Race standout Jujubee, RuPaul's Drag Race Canada judge Brooke Lynn Hytes, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 4 champ Monét X Change.
The concept of the show is similar to The Masked Singer. For more clarity, take a look at the official synopsis of the VH1 show:
“Mystery celebrities make their way to a new stage where they will craft unique drag personas, get mentored by werk room legends and compete for the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.”
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 airs a new episode every Friday on VH1 at 8.00 PM ET. Those who don't have the channel can opt for various streaming services such as fubo TV, Sling, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo.
Viewers can also watch the latest episode and previous installments on the network's site.
What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..