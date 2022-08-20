Create

Why did Taylor Dayne’s Electra Owl lose lip-sync battle in RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 2?

Taylor Dayne was Electra Owl (Image via therealtaylordayne/Instagram)
The latest episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 sent home Electra Owl. The celebrity portraying the drag queen was renowned singer Taylor Dayne.

Episode 2, aired on August 19 on VH1, welcomed eight celebrity contestants hiding their identities behind their drag queen looks. Previously, Loretta Devine, aka Fabulosity, was sent home, and this time, it was Taylor Dayne, aka Electra Owl.

Disco fever! 🪩✨ #CelebDragRace https://t.co/NKmdYRYiXU

Taylor landed in the bottom two with Thirsty, which meant the two had to participate in a lip sync battle. Although they delivered terrific performances, Taylor forgot the lyrics a few times. Thus, she was sent home.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race fans support judges' decision to send Electra Owl home

Who's taking this lip sync? 👀 #CelebDragRace https://t.co/2hsAR8gA6d

Taylor Dayne is a renowned Emmy-nominated singer, but her performance on the Celebrity Drag Race stage didn't impress viewers. In Episode 1, she was called out by RuPaul Charles for forgetting lyrics on stage.

In a confessional, she admitted that lip-syncing was far more complex than she thought it would be. In the latest episode, forgetting the lyrics in the final round resulted in her exit from the show. Fans not only supported the judges' decision but also pointed out that she couldn't dance.

Electra Owl's solo performance to 70s disco classic, Last Dance, didn't impress fans as she didn't showcase any dance moves. Judges, too, told her that the performance seemed like she was holding back.

During the lip-sync battle to Rihanna's Shut Up and Drive, she lost her spot to Thirsty because she forgot a few lines. Take a look at fans justifying Taylor's exit from Celebrity Drag Race Season 2:

Well, it seems lightning doesn't strike twice with "Shut Up And Drive". Electra did not hold up her end of the bargain, so this was the correct decision. #CelebDragRace
Did Electra forget some of the words again 😭😭😭 #CelebDragRace
#CelebDragRace #ElectraOwl didn't even try. https://t.co/nz1MUUfYSZ
Is what Electra Owl is doing dancing or standing while others dance around you? #CelebDragRace
I guess I only thought Taylor Dane could dance because she put out some of the best dance songs!!! Girl doesn't have rhythm... AT ALL. #CelebDragRace
not Electra Owl doesn’t know the words to Shut Up and Drive 😭 I still love her and her #1 song tho #CelebDragRace
I never realized Taylor Dane can’t dance 😩 #CelebDragRace
Electra doesn't know the words but she's having a good time at least 💀#CelebDragRace https://t.co/MvmK6D0nDb
This is supposed to be a dance challenge, yet there wasn’t much dancing from Electra Owl. #CelebDragRace https://t.co/HjIN2cbwDq
Love Electra Owl but her dancing was… not really dancing. It was very weak. Great stage presence though. #CelebDragRace

Who won in Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 2?

Everybody say (Poppy) Love! 💗 #CelebDragRace https://t.co/LYII2Qcy2g

Poppy was declared the winner in Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 2. She won the last week's challenge as well.

After announcing her as the winner, RuPaul said:

"Your level of commitment in this number was beyond.”

Meanwhile, Electra Owl was eliminated, who turned out to be Tell It To My Heart singer Taylor Dayne.

Our stars are ready to step it UP and dance their padded asses OFF! 🌟Secret #CelebDragRace is all-new FRIDAY at 8/7c on @VH1! 🤩 https://t.co/a9wojnE3YJ

Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 premiered on August 12, featuring nine celebrity contestants. After Fabulosity (Loretta Devine) and Electra Owl (Taylor Dayne) 's exit, the remaining contestants include Chic-Li-Fay, Thirsty Von Trap, Milli Von Sunshine, Jackie Would, Chakra 7, Donna Bellissima, and Poppy Love.

The judges are Ross Mathews, RuPaul Charles, and Michele Visage. At the same time, permanent mentors, aka "Queen Supremes," include RuPaul's Drag Race standout Jujubee, RuPaul's Drag Race Canada judge Brooke Lynn Hytes, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 4 champ Monét X Change.

The concept of the show is similar to The Masked Singer. For more clarity, take a look at the official synopsis of the VH1 show:

“Mystery celebrities make their way to a new stage where they will craft unique drag personas, get mentored by werk room legends and compete for the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.”

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 airs a new episode every Friday on VH1 at 8.00 PM ET. Those who don't have the channel can opt for various streaming services such as fubo TV, Sling, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo.

Viewers can also watch the latest episode and previous installments on the network's site.

