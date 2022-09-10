How did RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 5 end? Format changed and more

Episode 5 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 ended with a shocking twist on Friday night. The show's new format left viewers surprised.

At the end of the September 9 episode, Ru Paul announced that moving forward, Queens will no longer hide their identities and reveal their true identity to the world. RuPaul said:

"All of your solo lip sync performances have reached a level of drag excellence but its time take the competition to the next level. I have made a decision. From this moment on, no more secrets."

Further adding:

"This game is about to change forever. The time has come, each of you to reveal yourselves."

The announcement not only left the live audience surprised and excited but also shocked the 5 Queens and Queen Supremes.

Before the Queens could reveal themselves, the episode ended, leaving viewers excited for the next episode, airing Friday, September 16.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 stuns with new format

This is not the first time that the show's format has changed. Unlike Season 1, where the Queens were only competing for the prize money and the title, Season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race started with a different format.

Like Masked Singer, the identity of the performers will be kept entirely under wraps until the lip-sync battle. Only the identity of the Queens who get eliminated will be revealed after the lip-sync challenge. As per VH1:

"Filmed in front of a live studio audience, nine celebrities from all walks of life have agreed to leave their famous identities behind as they fully embrace the miracle of drag. It will be kept secret who each contestant is until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent."

The statement further added:

"Each week, the celebrities will undergo complete drag transformations and compete in the ultimate lip sync showdown based on a new category until one of them is crowned "America's Next Celeb Drag Superstar" and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity.”

In season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, each contestant is mentored by "Queen Supremes" Jujubee, Monét X Change, and Brooke Lynn Heights.

Additional guests who will make special appearances in the new season include Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, and Violet Chachki.

Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Michelle Visage are on the show as resident judges, with RuPaul as host of the drag show.

What else happened on episode 5 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2?

The show started with a bang before ending with a shocking twist. In episode 5, each queen was tasked to pick a '90s hit number to perform a choreographed lip sync.

Poppy Love, Donna Bellissima, Chakra 7, Chic-Li-Fay, and Thirsty von Trap performed their chosen songs, after which Poppy, Chic, and Thirsty were declared safe by the host. Donna and Chakra then battled it out on Cher's Believe, after which Donna was declared the winner of the lip-sync battle.

In the end, Ru called all the Queens back on stage, revealing the surprising new format of the show. She said that moving forward, all of them will have to reveal their identities to the audience.

Tune in on September 16 on VH1 to watch the new format of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The show can also be viewed on Paramount+.

