Sanditon season 3 will premiere on PBS on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series is set during Britain's Regency era and tells the story of a young woman who explores life in the titular town.

The first two seasons of the show have received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and viewers. The series is based on author Jane Austen's unfinished manuscript of the same name and is helmed by Andrew Davies.

Sanditon season 3 on PBS: Trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

PBS released the official trailer for Sanditon season 3 that offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest installment of the show. It opens with a powerful line that says,

''Too often, young women are thought to be strangers to their own minds. It is left to fathers or uncles to choose the path their lives should take as if we require saving from ourselves.''

The trailer briefly depicts several pivotal moments from the show and promises to offer lots of drama similar to the first two installments. During an interview with PBS Masterpiece, actress Crystal Clarke mentioned,

''You’re going to see parties (in season 3), you’re going to see glam…it’s a highly caffeinated Sanditon.''

Meanwhile, lead actress Rose Williams told PBS Masterpiece,

''In Season 3, we see characters meeting with their own unique challenges and really having to dig into deep parts of themselves to find resolve.''

Based on the trailer, fans can expect the show to explore the various challenges that the characters face. The first two seasons of the show received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised the show's writing and performances but criticized its visually explicit approach.

The third and final season is expected to feature a total of six episodes, all of which will follow a weekly-release schedule.

A quick look at Sanditon plot, cast, and more details

The historical period drama series tells the story of Charlotte Heywood, who moves to the titular town, exploring life there while also meeting a young and handsome man with whom she falls in love. Take a look at the series' description, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''An eight-part period-drama adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, written only months before her death in 1817. Rose Williams and Theo James play the lead characters of Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker."

It further states:

"The story follows Charlotte as she moves to the quiet fishing village of Sanditon for a fresh start, only to meet Sidney, a charming man who has ambitions to turn the tranquil seaside residence into a luxury resort.''

The cast of the series is led by Rose Williams, who dons the role of Charlotte Heywood, the protagonist whose life changes forever after moving to Sanditon. Williams has been phenomenal throughout the first two seasons and promises to deliver another impeccable performance in the new installment.

Starring alongside her in other important roles are actors like Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe, Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker, Kris Marshall as Tom Parker, Anne Reid as Lady Denham, and many more.

You can watch Sanditon season 3 on PBS on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

