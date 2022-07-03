What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 5 air? The Davises discuss polygamous relationship problems with Danielle

Season 4 Episode 5 of Seeking Sister Wife, titled Do You Have Co***ms?, airs on TLC on July 4, Monday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episode on Fubo TV, Discovery+ and the network's website. The episode will feature the Davises telling Danielle that a polygamous relationship is not simply 'sugar and spice' but requires a lot of effort.

Seeking Sister Wife features couples who are in a polygamous relationship, and the epsiodes deal with their quest to find a new sister wife and the struggles in such a relationship. The series description for the same reads,

"Seeking Sister Wife documents the lives of three very unique families who are all in various phases of seeking, dating or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives."

The couples featured this season are:

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield

Sidian and Tosha Jones

Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis

Steve and Brenda Foley

Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps

What to expect from Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 5?

The Davises will go on a weekend trip with Danielle to discuss the possibility of her becoming their third sister wife. In the promo, Danielle, April and Jennifer are heard discussing their relationship. April is concerned about Danielle being too young to take on this lifestyle. She feels that she will transform a lot when she enters her 30s, given that she is just 22 right now. She says,

"There is a lot into this relationship…There is a lot of self-reflection."

She also advises her of being open and says,

"You have to express if there is anything on your mind."

She reveals that the only reason it took less time to bring Jennifer into the relationship was because they were just two members, but Danielle would have to adjust to living with three members.

Danielle also confesses,

"Sometime I worry, making sure that I feel secure, stable and as mutual as you guys."

She asks for advice from the two ladies on how to work through issues like jealousy. April reveals,

"It's not a hierarchy here, this is like kings of the round table thing."

Jennifer was concerned about Danielle’s personal life and asked if she wanted to have kids, to which she replied yes. April said that she herself wanted to have kids and a big family with her sister wives.

Danielle was in fact concerned about how, for adults, they were going to share one bed.

The episode description reads,

"The Davises take Danielle on a weekend trip to see how she gels with the group. The Foleys tell Steve's kids about April. Sidian Jones visits Arielle in the Philippines, while India Epps faces criticism about her lifestyle on her birthday."

Other than that, Steve and Brenda Foley, a new couple on Seeking Sister Wife, will reveal April's existence in their lives to the kids, despite the couple having an argument with her last week, where Brenda felt that she was not needed in a relationship. April, who is just 21, had told the couple that this was new to her.

India Epps will face criticism for her lifestyle choices at her birthday party. Sidian will meet Arielle, who is a potential Filipino sister-wife.

Seeking Sister Wife airs every Monday on TLC at 10 pm ET.

