What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 8 air? Plot, release date, and more about the TLC show

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 8 will air at 10/9c on July 25, 2022, on TLC. In the new episode, the Merrifields are preparing for Roberta's arrival. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled I'm In Love With Your Big Brain, reads:

“Brenda meets with April to help improve their communication; the Davises end their staycation with some worries; Dannielle's family share their concerns about Roberta coming to the U.S.; Marcus Epps prepares for a date with a potential sister wife.”

The show, Seeking Sister Wife, films the lives of polygamist families and the issues they deal with in such relationships.

About Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 8

In the upcoming episode, the Merrifields will talk to Roberta about her immigration issues. Garrick tries his best to communicate the legal matters to her through a language translator while explaining to her how important it is to complete the immigration process.

Dannielle confesses that there is a significant language barrier between them, but they are still very excited to welcome her to the U.S. and stay with her in their new abode.

Meanwhile, Marcus Epps is also planning a date with Janae, whom he met after separating from Taryn. Janae is not aware of Marcus' polygamous lifestyle and the fact that he is a married man. He has booked an Airbnb for his date and plans to woo her with rose decorations on the bed, leaving India a bit worried.

Seeking Sister Wife revolves around the lives of 5 families seeking sister wives to grow their family and relationships. The families are:

Steve and Brenda Foley

Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps

Sidian and Tosha Jones

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield

Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis

Recap of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 7

In the previous episode of Seeking Sister Wife, dynamics changed between the families as new revelations were made. The synopsis of the last episode, titled Roses Are Red, but Not on the Bed, read:

“The Merrifields move into a new house as doubt looms about Roberta; the Epps are divided on sex and dating; Sidian worries if Arielle is the one to join their family; Dannielle is taken aback when she learns what is needed of her to join the Davises.”

In Episode 7 of Seeking Sister Wife, the Merrifields check the progress of their newly constructed house, revealing that it had been custom built on 4000 square feet of land and comprises seven bedrooms to accommodate a large family. Dannielle reveals that her parents would live with them after moving.

The family is also excited to have Roberta back in their home. Dannielle hopes that Roberta will get pregnant immediately after coming to the USA so she will not miss her family much.

A few days after visiting the new house, the family finally moves to their new address and tries to video call Roberta to share the happy news and show her the new place. However, Roberta does not answer the phone, leaving the family disappointed.

Meanwhile, Sidian reveals that he has spent the previous might with Arielle and that they bonded very naturally. Later, Nick suggests to Dannielle that she should also look for someone with whom she could get married, just like April and Jennifer.

Will Roberta make it to the U.S., and will Marcus open up about his relationship status with his date? Watch Seeking Sister Wife on Monday on TLC to find the answer.

