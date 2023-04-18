What time will Snowfall season 6 episode 10 (finale) air on FX? Release date, plot, and more details

Snowfall, the top-rated and highly stimulating crime action series, which is currently in its sixth and final season, is coming to an end. Episode 10 of the show's final season is all set to make its arrival this Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET). The episode will air exclusively on FX and will also be available on the streaming platform Hulu the very next day.

The upcoming episode will mark the finale of the show. Eric Amadio, John Singleton, and Dave Andron have served as creators of the series. The crime drama show has gained a lot of popularity over the past five seasons due to its engaging plotlines and complex lead characters.

Without a shred of doubt, followers of Snowfall have been eagerly waiting to see how the show's finale will unfold. This comes after Snowfall season 6 episode 9, titled, Sacrifice, featured Franklin taking a shot at recovering his stolen money and helping Gustavo get free. The preceding episode also showcased Teddy getting shot to death by Cissy.

Snowfall season 6 episode 10 (finale) has been titled The Struggle

Snowfall season 6 episode 10 (finale) plot explored

Scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly awaited finale episode of the FX show's 6th and final season has been titled, The Struggle. Dave Andron has served as the writer for the new episode, while Alonso Alvarez has acted as the director. The official very brief synopsis for the upcoming episode, given by FX, reads as follows:

"The saga comes to an end."

The official synopsis does not give away anything other than revealing that episode 10 is going to be the final chapter of the show. However, by the looks of the official promo video for the episode, it is evident that the audience is in for a hard-hitting and electrifying finale.

In the promo clip, viewers see Franklin threatening Veronique to never go behind his back as she went on to visit Cissy in prison. It seems like Franklin is out of moves and time, now that Teddy is dead. He is seen brokering a deal with the CIA in exchange for Ruben of the KGB. However, Ruben is seen urging Franklin not to put his trust in the CIA.

Cissy is still in jail and is facing a swift trial. It will be interesting to see if she will plead guilty or not. With Franklin on the run, fans can't wait to see what the upcoming episode brings to the table.

Take a closer look at the Snowfall season 6 cast list

The promising cast members for the FX show's final season include:

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

Isaiah John as Leon

Devyn Tyle as Veronique

Deray Davis as Peaches

Brandon Jay Mclaren as Det. Buckley

De’aundre Bonds as Skully

Devaughn Nixon as Kane Hamilton

Gail Bean as Wanda Bell

Tiffany Lonsdale as Parissa

Angela Lewis as Aunt Louie

Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint

Amin Joseph as Jermone

Carter Hudson as Teddy Mcdonald And Reed Thompson

Alon Abutbul as Avi Drexler

Sergio Peris-mencheta as Gustavo “el Oso” Zapata

Season 6 of the show was first released on FX on February 22, 2023. The official description for the show's final season states:

"In the sixth and final season of FX’s Snowfall, a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and getting through it will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s corrupt C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?"

Don't forget to watch episode 10 (finale) of Snowfall season 6, which will arrive on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET on FX.

