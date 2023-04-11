Episode 9 of Snowfall season 6 is expected to air on FX on Thursday, April 12, at 10:00 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing season has witnessed a number of pivotal events that have altered the course of the storyline and with just a couple more episodes to go, it'll be thrilling to watch how the story concludes.

The show is set during the 80s in Los Angeles and focuses on the devastating impact of the crack epidemic that shook the lives of various people in the city. It stars Damson Idris in one of the major roles, along with various others portraying important supporting characters.

FX's Snowfall season 6 episode 9 focuses on Franklin trying to retrieve the lost money

The official trailer for the upcoming episode of Snowfalls was released by FX on April 6, 2023, offering a peek into the various significant events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Sacrifice, the new episode will focus on Franklin trying to recover the money that was stolen from him.

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the episode are known at this point. The previous episode, Ballad of the Bear, focused on the Saints trying to cope with the death of Jerome. Franklin looked to move on from the tragedy, but Louie was hellbent on seeking revenge.

With several interesting events set to unfold in the series, viewers can expect a highly dramatic and action-packed ending to the series. So far, the sixth season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise majorly directed towards the series' writing, characterization, and performances by the cast, among various other things.

More about Snowfall's plot, cast, and more details in brief

The crime drama series centers around the lives of various people who are affected by the devastating crack epidemic in the 80s in Los Angeles. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' short description of the series:

"Snowfall" is a drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course, including Franklin Saint, a young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata, a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family.''

The synopsis further continues:

''Teddy McDonald, a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras; and Lucia Villanueva, the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord. In "Snowfall," people are working toward their ultimate goals of money, power, and influence as 1984 begins in Los Angeles.''

The show features a highly talented cast, led by actor Damson Idris, who portrays the character of Franklin Saint, a notorious gangster and the patriarch of the central family that the show focuses on. Idris' performance is one of the show's major highlights.

Appearing alongside him in other important roles are actors like Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo Zapata, Carter Hudson as Theodore, and Michael Hyatt as Sharon, among many others.

Catch the latest episode of Snowfall on FX on Thursday, April 12, 2023.

