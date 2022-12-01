What time will Sort Of season 2 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot and more details about the sitcom

Sort Of season 2, the second installment of the acclaimed Canadian queer drama and sitcom, is all set to drop on HBO Max and will be available for streaming from 3 am ET/midnight PT on Thursday, December 1, with 2 new episodes dropping weekly up until its finale on December 22, 2022.

Sort Of is a series created and executive produced by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, which follows Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a non-binary millennial of Pakistani origin, who tries to juggle their roles as a child of immigrant parents, a caregiver to the children of a working couple, and a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and cafe.

Read on to find out more about HBO Max's Sort Of season 2, which will focus on Sabi's evolution, among other things.

HBO Max's Sort Of season 2 will see Sabi embark on a journey of self-discovery

Starring Grace Lynn Kung as Bessy, Ellora Patnaik as Raffo, and Supinder Wraich as Aqsa, the official logline of Sort Of season 2, as per HBO Max, reads as:

"The eight-episode second season of SORT OF is the season of love. Love includes your friends, family, work, romantic love and, most importantly, one’s self-love. Sabi decides that not only are they ready for some uncomplicated romance but they also want everyone to love each other."

It continues:

"Unfortunately, Sabi is faced with situations and relationships that are anything but simple, including their dad’s unexpected return from Dubai, the Kaneko-Bauers’ struggles as Bessy is released from rehab and issues at Bar Bük."

Season 1 of Sort Of saw Bessy's bike accident move Sabi to abandon their dreams of leaving Toronto. The upcoming season will take off right after and show Bessy in recovery as Sabi looks after her. Sabi is also seen embracing their identity more confidently. Parallelly, they deal with two crucial issues.

Sort Of season 2 will see Imran (Dhirendra), Sabi's conservative yet well-meaning father, return from Dubai. However, he seems to be conflicted about their identity and orientation. Throughout the trailer for the upcoming season, which was released on November 16, Imran's activities concern his family members, and this could be a core element of Sort Of season 2.

The other issue that Sabi tries to overcome is the imminent closure of Bar Bük, the queer-friendly bookstore and cafe where they bartend. In the trailer, it's revealed that the rent hasn't been paid, and that the liquor license hasn't been renewed, after which Sabi is seen contemplating ways to save Bar Bük.

Despite their dating life being unstable, Sabi's bond with 7ven is stronger than ever. Speaking to The Cut ahead of the upcoming season's release, Bilal Baig touched upon Sabi's friendship with 7ven, saying:

"In the backstory that Amanda and I built, we imagine that maybe they went to their first Pride together, like those baby queer steps. I think we don’t talk enough about friendship love, and in the second season, we really get to do that.”

Sort Of season 2, apart from the above-mentioned plot points, will straddle some of the other issues that the LGBTQIA+ community deals with, such as overbearing family members, relationship woes, and job-related struggles, to name a few.

The new season will see Gray Powell as Paul, Kaya Kanashiro as Violet, Aden Bedard as Harry, Amanda Cordner as 7ven, and Gregory Ambrose Calderone as Lewis.

Produced by CBC and Sphere Media with the participation of the Canadian Media Fund, Sort Of season 2 airs exclusively on HBO Max from Thursday, December 1, 2022.

