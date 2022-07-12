What time will South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 air on Paramount +? Release date, trailer, voice cast and more

The legendary South Park is ready to return to TV screens with its latest made-for-television film South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2. The first part of the film was released on Paramount+ on June 1, 2022, and left viewers on a big cliffhanger. Both the parts of Streaming Wars have notably adopted a more modern approach to television films.

The teaser for the upcoming film hinted at a premise stacked with an ultra Karen-like Randy, who is visibly seen as the center of attention in the trailer. Randy Marsh had been an intriguing character in the previous edition of the film, but it seems like this time the character will outdo himself in becoming the feared Karen, who wants to speak to your manager!

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 will release on July 13, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST on Paramount+. Read on for more details.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 teaser: Nuclear Karen alert!

The latest peek into the film confirmed the continuation of South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 1, which ended with Tolkein's phone call after ManBearPig attacked his father. Of course, there are many plotlines in the densely written first part, but this was arguably the most important cliffhanger. Fans of the show will also wonder about Cartman's breast implants going into the second part of the film.

The teaser does not provide much detail about the plot, except that Randy Marsh has completed the journey he started in the first part. He has become the epitome of Karen, including a new hairstyle, which screams... (you guessed it!) Karen.

The quirky film is seen playing to its strengths in the promo, bringing out the best of Randy Marsh, something that may be unfamiliar to the viewers who have not followed the canon story. There are episodes to catch up on HBO Max, Paramount+, and free ones on South Park Studios. The streaming is very complicated, given how much access you'd need to catch up with everything, but isn't that the meta-purpose of "Streaming Wars?"

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 is only the beginning of the beloved meta-realistic satirical series, with the creators having signed a $900 million deal with Paramount that promises 14 feature-length specials and six more seasons of the series over the course of the next few years.

The upcoming second part of the film will also see the newer, more nuanced, yet diabolically acute style of storytelling that the show has adopted in recent years. It will also feature the usual dose of social satire.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone will serve as the main voice actors for most of the cast while April Stewart will do the female voices in the show.

When will South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 air?

The upcoming film from the South Park-verse will drop on Paramount+ on July 13, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST. It will also premiere globally in regions where the service is available, according to the network. This has led to some confusion that won't be clear until South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 actually releases in other regions.

