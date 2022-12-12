What time will Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 3 air on Bravo? Mikel throws drink and more details explored

Southern Hospitality has become one of the most-awaited shows on Bravo within two weeks. A new episode of Southern Hospitality season 1 is set to air on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The series is a spin-off of Southern Charm and is led by its star Leva Bonaparte. Apart from Leva, the show also stars Mikel Simmons, Mia Alario, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, Grace Lilly, Lucía Peña, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Joe Bradley, and Maddi Reese.

In the upcoming episode, Grace will throw a tea party for her birthday, which will turn into a war zone. TJ will throw shade at Mikel, which will trigger the latter, leading to a meltdown. He would also be seen yelling at TJ and Joe, and walking away after throwing a drink in the boys’ direction.

Southern Hospitality airs one-hour episode every Monday

While Southern Charm used to air on Thursdays, the spin-off show Southern Hospitality bagged Monday slots. Season 1 episode 3 of Southern Hospitality will air a one-hour long episode at 9 pm ET on Monday, December 12, 2022, on Bravo.

Those who don’t have the channel can watch it on various streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Optimum, Verizon, Philo, Dish, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch the show on Bravo’s site the next day.

What to expect from the new episode?

After serving a few days of suspension, Mikel Simmons was called back by Leva to report for duty at the nightclub. Joe Bradley, who shares the same profile as Mikel, will be seen feeling threatened about his position upon Mikel’s return in episode 3. The latter will also be seen getting involved in a fight with TJ Dinch.

Southern Hospitality revolves around the personal and professional drama of the employees of Leva’s nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge.

Episode 3 of the series is titled Toxic Tea Party, and its official synopsis reads:

“Mia faces pressure from her dad about her career choices and love life; a back injury leaves Joe on the floor, making room for Mikel to earn back his spot as VIP host; TJ continues to fuel the fire with Mikel.”

In a preview, Grace Lilly invited the cast members to her birthday tea party. She admitted in a confessional that she wanted to join the nightclub and therefore would not hold grudges, referring to her feud with TJ in the previous episode.

Although she decided to move on, her close friend Mikel couldn’t let go of the tension between him and TJ. At the tea party, Maddi Reese conducted a game where everyone read a mean comment about each other. Joe’s card mentioned someone who didn’t deserve to work at the Republic.

Mikel assumed it was about him and that it was TJ who said it. The latter stated that he said it, but he didn’t write it. The conversation turned into a heated argument between the two, resulting in Mikel throwing a drink at TJ and Joe.

While others tried to calm Mikel down, Grace quipped:

“Well, I’ve never had a birthday like this.”

Another preview showed Maddi, Lucia Pena, and Emmy Sharrett chilling at a beach. After Emmy mentioned her intimate dating life, Lucia stated that she got back with her ex. Maddi also spoke about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, who cheated on her.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Maddi getting back together with her ex. In the upcoming episode, she will mention how she feels he has changed and that she wants to do everything to make him happy.

Southern Hospitality season 1 airs new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

