What time will Spanish series Intimacy air on Netflix? Synopsis and more details explored

Intimacy, originally titled Intimidad, is a highly thought-provoking and much-awaited Spanish suspenseful drama series that is all set to make its debut on June 10 (Friday), 2022, at 3.00 AM ET, exclusively on the popular worldwide streaming service platform Netflix.

Laura Sarmiento and Verónica Fernández have served as the creators of the upcoming Spanish drama series, while Ben Gutteridge, Koldo Almandoz, Jorge Torregrossa and Marta Font have served as the directors of the series.

The gripping thriller drama series is all set to star highly acclaimed Money Heist actress Itziar Ituño as the leading character Malen, the uprising female politician. Apart from Itziar Ituño, the series will also feature Emma Suárez, Verónica Echegui, Patricia López Arnaiz, Yune Nogueiras, Ana Wagener, and a few others.

Since Netflix dropped the news about the upcoming political thriller, viewers have been buzzing with excitement and anticipation to witness how the story will unfold and develop. So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out all about Intimacy, ahead of its premiere on Netflix.

Know all about the Spanish thriller-drama series Intimacy before its arrival on Netflix

What is the release date and time of Intimacy Season 1 on Netflix?

Netflix's upcoming brand new Spanish highly suspenseful drama series Intimacy Season 1 will be released this June 10 (Friday), 2022. The series is all set to air at 3.00 AM ET, exclusively on Netflix.

According to IMDb, Season 1 of the Spanish series will consist of eight episodes in total.

What does the official synopsis of the series say?

Netflix released the official synopsis for the upcoming series, along with its trailer on May 31, 2022. The official synopsis writes:

"A betrayal, a sex scandal, everyone watching. How to deal with a case of violation of privacy?"

The official synopsis further says:

"A rising politician's career is threatened when a surreptitiously recorded video of her s*x life is leaked to the public."

By the looks of the synopsis, it seems like the audience is in for quite an intense, emotionally charged and thrilling rollercoaster ride as they will witness a rising female politician facing violations of privacy and going through societal and political upheaval.

How's the trailer for the Spanish series looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Netflix's Intimacy here.

By the looks of the trailer, it seems like the Spanish series will take viewers on a highly gripping and emotionally powerful journey. The glimpses of performances by the lead cast members in the trailer look quite captivating and moving.

It is safe to say that viewers' expectations from the Spanish thriller series are quite high.

Who are the cast members of the upcoming Spanish thriller series on Netflix?

Spanish actress Itziar Ituño, who came into the spotlight after being a significant part of the globally hit Netflix series, Money Heist, will be seen portraying the lead role of a rising female politician named Malen in the upcoming thriller series.

Alongside Itziar Ituño, other promising actors on the cast list include Verónica Echegui as Ane, Emma Suárez as Miren, Ana Wagener as Alicia, Patricia López Arnaiz as Bego, Yune Nogueiras as Leire, Elisabeth Larena as Idoia, Eneko Arcas as Mikel Saez, Miguel Garcés as Bizen and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Intimacy, arriving on June 10 (Friday), 2022, at 3.00 AM ET, on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far