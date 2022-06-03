What time will Two Summers air on Netflix? Plot and more details about TV-MA-rated Belgian series

Fans of the thriller genre are in for a treat this week as Netflix will release a Belgian series called Two Summers on June 3, 2022.

Two Summers follows a group of friends on a reunion trip. The group is shocked to discover that someone is hell-bent on ruining their lives for a tragic event that took place 30 years ago.

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''A close circle of friends reunites for a lavsh holiday — decades after one of them was the victim of a sexual assault committed by others in the group.''

Two Summers release time on Netflix, what to expect, cast and other details

Two Summers will air on Netflix on June 3, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT. As mentioned earlier, the Belgian thriller series follows a group of friends who set out on a reunion trip after 30 years. Their lives are disrupted when ghosts from the past emerge, shocking and changing their lives forever.

It turns out that one of the members of the group died 30 years back in an accident. Things take a shocking turn as old footage involving their now-deceased friend comes back to haunt some of the members of the group.

The rest of the series depicts how the group deals with their worst nightmares on a reunion trip that was expected to be warm and friendly.

Thriller and horror fans are in for a feast as the show blends elements of both genres while providing emotional heft to the narrative along with character development.

It is to be noted that the series has been given a TV-MA rating as it depicts scenes involving violence, nudity, strong language and smoking.

Two Summers will be released on Netflix the same day as a few other thriller series/movies. These include Matthew Reilly's Interceptor, French thriller series The Perfect Mother, starring Julie Gayet, and Turkish thriller As the Crow Flies.

Cast

Two Summers' cast features popular actors An Miller, Koen De Bouw, and Tom Vermeir in pivotal roles.

Koen De Bouw is a noted Belgian actor known for films like The Alzheimer Case, Stormforce and Eric Van Looy's erotic thriller Loft. His most widely recognized work was on the show, Wittekerke, where he played a serial killer.

De Bouw has also appeared in a number of television shows over the years in both recurring and guest roles. These include The Team, Professor T., Salamander and many more.

Tom Vermeir, who plays the role of Peter Van Gael in the series, is an actor and musician noted for his work in theater. He has also appeared in films and television series like Belgica, Recht op Recht and more.

The show also features Kevin Janssens, Sanne Samina Hanssen, Ruth Becquart, and Inge Paulussen in important roles.

The series is helmed by Paul Baeten Gronda and Tom Lenaerts, who also serves as a writer along with Brecht Vanhoenacker.

Don't miss Two Summers on Netflix on June 3, 2022.

