'Two Summers' ending explained: What was the fate of the group after another nightmarish summer?

Netflix's latest thriller series, Two Summers (Twee Zomers), comes to an explosive end with a lot of revelations. Prime among them was the unveiling of the blackmailer. As it turned out, Romée was the one who sent the video and blackmail message to her husband Peter. However, the mystery did not end there as the show ended with another death.

Directed by Tom Lanaerts and Brecht Vanhoenacker, this Belgian mystery-thriller series is bound to take the viewers on a thrilling ride. It stars An Miller as Romée, Tom Vermeir as Peter, Herwig Ilegems as Didier, Inge Paulussen as Sofie, Kevin Janssens as Luk, Ruth Becquart as Saskia and Vincent Van Sande as Stef. The six-episode long series was released on Netflix on June 3, 2022.

'Two Summers': Three suspenseful timelines

The series plays on the suspense created by three timelines. It begins with a present-day reunion of a group of friends, which is strewn with flashbacks from their summer get-together 30 years ago. Essentially, the series is a parallel between the two summers 30 years apart.

However, as the series progresses, a third narrative, with each member of the group answering questions regarding a murder case, begins to develop. The season finale uncovers details from all three timelines.

'Two Summers': Why did Romée blackmail everyone?

At the end of Two Summers, Romée is shown sending the scandalous video and blackmail text to her husband Peter. While the men's initial suspicion about the blackmailer being a member of the group was correct, they would have never expected it to be Romée.

The girls in the group were seen as having a sister-like bond, which prompted Romée to avenge Sophie's assault. However, in order to teach her husband and other accomplices a lesson and get them to confess their guilt, she took the ploy too far. The situation was made worse by Luk's revelation about Saskia's son being Peter's biological child.

Saskia's secret in 'Two Summers': A game changer

Not only did Saskia's secret about her son's real father tear the group apart, but it also aggravated the tension that had been created by Romée's ploy. As a result, Romée deviated from her original plan with the girls and delivered a major shock to the men. The six-episode series thus ended with fast-paced revelations and twists that the slow burn suspense had been leading up to.

After falsely revealing that she had sent the scandalous video to major press outlets, the atmosphere within the group reached the verge of explosion. It did explode with friendships falling apart, hatred mounting, and one shocking death.

Who died at the end of 'Two Summers'?

Unable to bear the weight of his guilty conscience and the thought of what the video might do to his reputation, Stef aka Mowgli took his own life at the end. The final episode brings everything out in the open. The remaining group members discussed their sides of the narrative in the weekend's aftermath.

The ongoing investigation into Stef's murder brings out the prominence of the gray areas the show deals with. It makes viewers question who the real culprit was or if all of them were to share the blame equally. Ultimately, both summers ended tragically for the group, being nothing short of a nightmare.

The series concluded with live members of the group receiving court summons for the imminent criminal trial. It leaves viewers with a bitter aftertaste of the group's tragedy and the looming question of who to point the finger towards.

Two Summers is now available on Netflix.

