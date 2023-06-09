What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiere on Paramount+? Trailer, plot, and more explored

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, the brand new season of the eleventh Star Trek show, is all set to make its arrival with the first episode exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET). Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, and Alex Kurtzman have served as the creators of the popular spin-off series.

Ever since the official trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was dropped by Paramount+, the followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming season has in store for them, especially after the finale episode of the first season, titled A Quality of Mercy, ended on a highly intriguing note with Captain Batel of the Cayuga boarding the Enterprise and arresting Number One for being a genetically altered Illyrian.

Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds consists of a total of 10 episodes

What to expect from the upcoming new season of the Star Wars spin-off series?

Scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 3 am ET, season 2 of the Paramount+ show will have ten episodes collectively. The long list of writers for the new season includes Henry Alonso Myers, Dana Horgan, Akiva Goldsman, David Reed, Davy Perez, and Kirsten Beyer, among others. Chris Fisher, Eduardo Sánchez, Amanda Row, Dan Liu, and a few others have acted as directors for the upcoming season.

A brief official synopsis for the show's second season, given by Paramount+, reads as follows:

"In series two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and encounters new life and civilisations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies."

The official synopsis provides the audience with hints regarding what is about to come their way in season 2 of the series, and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the new season will be full of some highly adventurous and riveting sets of events as viewers will see all the crew members of the U.S.S. Enterprise confronting some extremely dangerous stakes under the strong command of Captain Christopher Pike.

The new season will also showcase the Enterprise exploring undiscovered territories and encountering new life and several civilizations. In the new season, the audience will also witness the entire crew embarking on personal journeys. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for an engaging new season.

The cast list for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 explored

The cast members for the show's second season include:

Anson Mount as Christopher Pike

Ethan Peck as Spock

Jess Bush as Christine Chapel

Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga

Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One

Carol Kane as Pelia

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Don't forget to watch the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will debut with episode 1 this Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 3 am ET on Paramount+.

