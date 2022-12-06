What time will Stargirl Season 3 episode 13 (series finale) air on The CW?

Stargirl will air its final episode on December 7, 2022, at 8 pm EST on The CW.

The show has done quite well so far, bringing together some very intriguing storylines and characters over its successful three-season run. The final episode will see Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her JSA take on the biggest threat they have ever faced.

According to the synopsis, this will be the final showdown. As it is the last episode of Stargirl, and not only the season, it will also tie every possible loose end of this superhero drama.

Stargirl season 3, episode 13 (finale) promo: Courtney Whitmore's final stand

The last few episodes, especially the penultimate one, left viewers on quite a cliffhanger, with many expectations. The trailer for the finale is brief but conveys all it needs to without spoiling too much. There is not much detail about the episode in the trailer except for the indication of an epic fight.

The synopsis for the upcoming finale of Stargirl reads:

"Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet."

The episode has been directed by Carlos Garcia with a script from Geoff Johns, a verified TV veteran. Besides Bassinger, Stargirl also features Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson, and Joel McHale.

Unlike many other CW shows, despite its cancellation announcement in October, the series had enough time to gear towards a proper ending. The upcoming final episode will conclude all the present storylines in the show, some of which have already been resolved in the previous few episodes.

Speaking about the fourth season on the Wayne Ayers podcast, Brec Bassinger revealed that there was an even better idea for the fourth season, which had to be scrapped in wake of the cancellation. She said:

"It will make people sad because the fourth-season idea was insane. Like, it would have been epic. And I actually believe that’s why it took so long for us to officially get the cancellation news because Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea. But it wasn’t meant to be,...I know people on these shows, so of course I'm sad and emotional for all of them. I've seen how much work it takes to make these shows, but I'm just so grateful for what we've gotten to do."

While a fourth season of Stargirl is not on the cards, hopefully, the third season's ending will be worth all the hype.

This finale marks the end of one of the last shows in the vast Arrowverse. The only show left right now is The Flash, which should also conclude with the ninth season in 2023.

The finale of Stargirl will air on December 7, 2022, at 9 pm EST on the CW. Stay tuned for more updates.

