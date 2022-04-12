What time will 'Stranger Things' 4 trailer release? Clues explored

Many of Netflix's most popular shows have returned this year or are due to return, with Stranger Things probably being the most popular.

The Stranger Things season 4 video countdown video hints at a surprise release date. Netflix's hit supernatural series is expected to return on May 27, 2022, the same day Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi launches, following an extended break mostly due to pandemic-related delays.

The first four episodes will be released on that date, serving as the season's first installment, with the remaining five episodes following five weeks later on July 1, 2022. The show is set to be renewed for Season 5, which will be the final season.

Cryptic message behind the Stranger Things 4 trailer released tomorrow

The long-awaited fourth season will begin six months after the third season's decisive fight with the Mind Flayer in the Starcourt Mall. The characters were thrown in different ways for the first time in the fallout.

Eleven joined the Byers family in sunny California, while Hopper was sent to a harsh labor camp in Kamchatka, Russia. The remainder of the party remains in Hawkins to investigate otherworldly forces at work in the enigmatic Creel House.

An equally enigmatic countdown video teases a new look at season 4, most likely a trailer. The livestream, cryptically captioned IT'S ALMOST TIME, was posted to the official Stranger Things YouTube page and showed the grandfather clock found in the Creel house being transported to an average city street.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour countdown is displayed on the clock. Take a look at the video below.

Netflix has verified that the countdown video is for the debut of the Stranger Things season 4 trailer tomorrow and has changed the title of the livestream to reflect this.

The grandfather clock at the focus of the webcast was initially seen in last year's Creel House trailer video. Following a flashback that shows the Creel family moving in, Dustin, Steve, Max, Robin, Nancy, and Lucas go full Ghostbusters and break into the abandoned house in search of clues related to some expected supernatural mystery to be a season-long story arc.

The Creel home is expected to be a prominent location and the grandfather clock will be a meaningful element throughout season 4 based on that trailer and subsequent teases like this one.

Stranger Things has teased viewers in the past with its inventive promotional strategy. Netflix erected a scary billboard with an upside-down message earlier this year, shortly after the release date for season 4 was announced.

The Creel clock is most likely ticking down to a new season 4 trailer. For now, once the countdown expires, fans can get a brand new glimpse at season 4 early tomorrow.

