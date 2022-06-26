What time will Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 15 (finale) air on The CW? Details explored

Fan-favorite superhero drama series Superman and Lois is all set to close Season 2 in an electrifying finale with Episode 15, which will make its arrival on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 8 PM ET / PT, exclusively on The CW.

Since the premiere of Episode 14 titled Worlds War Bizarre, fans have been waiting with much anticipation to see what happens next as the episode ended on an intriguing note with the vanishing of Kyle.

The finale episode will feature Sofia Hasmik, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh and Taylor Buck.

Know all about Superman and Lois finale before it debuts on The CW

What is the release date and time of Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 15?

The highly anticipated and exhilarating finale episode will be released this upcoming Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 8 PM ET / PT, only on The CW.

Episode 15 of Season 2 has been titled Waiting for Superman. Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing have served as writers for the episode, while Gregory Smith is the director.

What can be expected from the finale episode?

Season 2 of the much-celebrated superhero series has witnessed the epic rise of Ally Allston, the sinister 'The Inverse Method' cult leader, portrayed by actress Rya Kihlstedt.

Throughout Season 2, she has been manipulating her blind followers into believing that they can only be completed after they merge with their Inverse selves, who are actually their doppelgangers from the world of Bizarro.

The cult leader's list of followers also entails Lucy Lane, the beloved daughter of General Sam Lane and the sister of Lois. This makes the fight against the deadly threat extremely personal for the heroes.

The official synopsis for Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 15 reads:

"SEASON FINALE - Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening."

By the looks of the episode's official synopsis, it is quite evident that viewers are in for a stimulating rollercoaster ride, as they will witness doomsday nearing and people of Smallville facing the biggest catastrophic hazard ever, with the planets merging.

Is there still hope for them? Only time will tell.

What does the preview of Episode 15 reveal?

Take a closer look at the preview for Episode 15 of Superman and Lois Season 2 here.

Without a shred of doubt, it looks like mayhem is about to break and there will be absolute chaos as the the world nears its end. Thus, it is safe to say that Episode 15 is all set to take the audience on a fascinating and quite stirring journey.

