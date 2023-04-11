What time will Superman & Lois season 3 episode 5 air on The CW? Release date, plot, trailer, and more details

The CW's Superman & Lois, which is one of the few remaining superhero shows from the network's extensive collection, is all set to return this week with a new episode. The upcoming episode will see some intriguing drama from the point of view of Clarke Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), aka Superman, as he grapples with some emotional drama with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), who struggles with her own space.

The upcoming episode of Superman & Lois is titled Head On. It will premiere on April 11, 2023, at 8.00 PM EST on the CW and will also be available for streaming on the site's official service, a day later. The third season of the renowned show has been very focused on the dynamic between Kent and Lane. Hence, it would not be surprising if the upcoming episode of the show does the same.

◂ Jo ▸ @inmybatcave #SupermanAndLois I love this scene! The way Clark scoff after Jordan says "He threatened mom with a gun" and said he didn’t need Superman for this job, we knew sh— was about to go down. To quote Kyle "Damn Kent"! I love this scene! The way Clark scoff after Jordan says "He threatened mom with a gun" and said he didn’t need Superman for this job, we knew sh— was about to go down. To quote Kyle "Damn Kent"! 😳#SupermanAndLois https://t.co/mJShjpvehB

The episode is estimated to be roughly 41 minutes long.

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 5 synopsis: Lois Lane at the center?

Hush ⚡️ @hiddenhush I can't properly word how good of a show I think Superman & Lois is. I can't properly word how good of a show I think Superman & Lois is. https://t.co/m04VL3LKNb

After the drastic drama of the second season, Superman & Lois has been quite geared to take on emotional drama in the third season, which has also given the characters plenty of room to grow. One of the standout characters in this season has been the titular Lois Lane, who has been in quite a difficult position since her diagnosis.

Both Clark Kent and General Samuel "Sam" Lane (Dylan Walsh) will have to deal with Lois Lane, who is at a very difficult phase in her life. The upcoming episode will heavily focus on the dynamic between the three of them, as indicated by the official synopsis from the CW.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Clark and General Lane both have a hard time giving Lois room to make her own decisions; Lana and Sarah have a run-in with an old friend at the diner; Natalie has a surprise visitor."

The synopsis interestingly also mentions the prospect of a surprise visitor, something that may not always be good in this universe. Sadly, no other details about the upcoming episode is available at this point.

The upcoming episode is written by Andrew N. Wong.

More about Superman & Lois

Amon Warmann @AmonWarmann One of many, many reasons I love Superman & Lois is the subtle ways it showcases restraint, whether Clark is in or out of costume. Easily the best modern live-action interpretation of the character. One of many, many reasons I love Superman & Lois is the subtle ways it showcases restraint, whether Clark is in or out of costume. Easily the best modern live-action interpretation of the character. https://t.co/JTpDWUCa0U

Superman & Lois is an American superhero drama television series created for The CW network by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti. Originally devised as a part of the popular Arrowverse, which has an array of excellent shows like The Flash, it was redirected in the second season, making it a standalone show.

It follows the famous Superman and his relationship with the renowned journalist Lois Lane. Unlike usual superhero shows that rely on heavy fighting and action, this has been quite a standout with its dramatic premise.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today's society."

Superman & Lois additionally stars Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin as Jonathan Kent, Erik Valdez as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, among many other guest and recurring stars.

Superman & Lois is available for streaming on the CW app and website.

