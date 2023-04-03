Superman & Lois season 3 episode 4 on The CW: Release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Superman & Lois, the superhero series which is currently in its third season, is all set to air episode 4 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT/7 pm CT exclusively on The CW Network. Created by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, the show has garnered a lot of positive responses over the last two seasons for its engrossing plotlines and performances by cast members.

It's safe to say that the followers of Superman & Lois have been quite curious and thrilled to see how the upcoming fourth episode of the series' third season will unfold, especially after Superman & Lois season 3 episode 3, titled In Cold Blood, saw a set of highly immersing events, including an intriguing new lead in the investigation into the case for Mannheim.

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 4 has been titled Too Close to Home

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 4 plot explored

Scheduled to air this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 7 pm CT, the highly anticipated episode 4 of the superhero show's third season has been titled Too Close to Home. Juliana James has served as the episode's writer, while the episode has been directed by Stewart Hendler.

The official synopsis for season 3's episode 4, Too Close to Home, given by The CW, reads as follows:

"Lois interrupts an intense conversation between Clark and John Henry; Kyle tries to run interference between Sarah and Lana; Jonathan has a heated discussion with Candice's dad."

The brief official description provides viewers with hints regarding what is about to come their way in the new episode, and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that episode 4 will be full of some dramatic sets of incidents as the audience will witness a serious conversation between John Henry and Clark getting interrupted by Lois.

The upcoming episode will also showcase Kyle attempting to interfere between Lana and Sarah. In this episode, viewers will also see Jonathan getting into an intense discussion with Candice's father. Fans of the show are in for an arresting new episode.

Take a closer look at the Superman & Lois season 3 cast members

The cast list for The CW show's current season 3 entails:

Tyler Hoechlin as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman

Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane

Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent

Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent

Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing

Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez

Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons

Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons

Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo

Chad L. Coleman as Bruno Mannheim

Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang

The third season of the show first aired on The CW on March 14, 2023. As stated in the show's official synopsis:

"After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - being working parents in today's society."

Don't forget to watch episode 4 of Superman & Lois season 3, which will air on The CW this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

