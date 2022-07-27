What time will Surface air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot and more details about Gugu Mbatha-Raw's series

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's new psychological thriller series, Surface, will hit Apple TV+ on July 29, 2022. It centers around a woman named Sophie who loses her memory after suffering a head injury from what seems like a suicide attempt. The show is created by Veronica West, with Sam Miller, Jennifer Morrison, Kevin Sullivan, and Tucker Gates handling directorial responsibilities.

The series features Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Stephan James, apart from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, in crucial roles. Without further ado, let's find out the release time, plot, what to expect, and more about Surface on Apple TV+.

Surface release time on Apple TV+, plot, trailer, and more details

Surface is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET (tentative time). The miniseries consists of eight episodes. The first three episodes will premiere on July 29, after which, the remaining episodes will be released every Friday. The finale will air on September 2, 2022.

Based on the official trailer, the show looks gripping, with a haunting tone that fans of character-oriented mystery thrillers would certainly love. It highlights the central character's struggles with memory loss as she tries to figure out what happened to her. She is shown interacting with various people as she tries to solve her life's biggest mystery. The story gets more intricate as Sophie doesn't know whether she can trust the people around her.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying the confusion and angst with astonishing naturalness and effortlessness. Viewers can expect a slick psychological thriller with fascinating characters and emotional depth that drive the major themes of the story. Apple TV's official YouTube channel shared a brief synopsis of the series, which states:

''Set in high-end San Francisco, "Surface," stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”) who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.''

The description further reads,

''As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?''

A quick look at the Surface cast

The series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the lead role as Sophie. As evident from the trailer, her character dominates the story, which means viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actress. Starring alongside the Belle actress is Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who essays the role of James in the show. Apart from the two, the series has a number of actors in pivotal supporting roles, like:

Ari Graynor as Caroline

Stephan James as Baden

François Arnaud as Harrison

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah

Millie Brady as Eliza

The series is executive-produced by creator Veronica West, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Miller, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter.

You can watch Surface on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 29, 2022.

