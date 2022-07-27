Apple TV+'s Surface cast list: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and others star in thriller series

Apple TV+'s upcoming psychological thriller series Surface is set to premiere on the platform on July 29, 2022. The series chronicles the story of a young woman suffering from memory loss due to a head injury. It is helmed by noted writer and producer Veronica West.

The show stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the lead role as Sophie. Notable names in other pivotal roles include Stephan James as Baden and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James.

Read on to find out more details about the cast of the show.

Surface cast list: Details about Gugu Mbatha-Raw and others in pivotal roles in Apple TV+'s upcoming show

1) Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays the lead role of Sophie in the series. She looks quite impressive in the trailer, displaying a wide range of emotions with remarkable restraint.

Over the years, Mbatha-Raw has essayed a number of memorable roles in films and television, including Belle, Miss Sloane and Loki. She has also won a number of awards, prominent among them being an Emerging Artist Award at the Chicago International Film Festival in 2014 for her performance in Gina Prince-Bythewood's Beyond the Lights.

2) Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James

Actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen stars as James in Surface.

Jackson-Cohen is widely known for his performances in The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Invisible Man, and many more. He also plays a pivotal role in NBC's Dracula. He's currently slated to play a major character in the upcoming Prime Video thriller series titled Wilderness, which also stars Jenna Coleman.

3) Stephan James as Baden

Stephan James plays the role of Baden in the show. A young and promising actor, James has been a part of shows and movies like Homecoming, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Race, among many more.

James has won and been nominated for quite a few awards over the years. For his performance in Homecoming, James garnered a Golden Globe nomination. He also won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor for his lead performance in Race. He is reportedly slated to play the role of renowned American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in an upcoming miniseries.

4) Ari Graynor as Caroline

Actress Ari Graynor dons the role of Caroline in Surface.

She's best known for her performances in CBS' Bad Teacher, The Sopranos, Fringe, and many more. Her film credits include The Disaster Artist and The Guilt Trip, to name a few. Graynor is also a part of the main cast of Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here, wherein she portrays the role of Goldie Herschlag. Her character has garnered a strong fan following among viewers of the show.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in supporting roles, including:

Millie Brady as Eliza

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah

François Arnaud as Harrison

Creator Veronica West is best known for her work on State of Affairs, High Fidelity, Brothers & Sisters, and many more.

Surface: A quick look at the plot and trailer

On June 27, 2022, Apple TV dropped the official trailer for the series, which begins ominously with a voiceover that asks the lead character, ''Sophie, are you ready to begin? Take me back...Where were you before? And before that? And before that? Can you keep going?'' The trailer offers a glimpse of the various struggles the central character has to face as she tries to recall the events that led to her current state.

Overall, the trailer has a distinctly haunting feel that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly love. The official synopsis of the series on Apple TV+ reads:

''A traumatic head injury leaves Sophie with extreme memory loss. In her quest to put the pieces of her life back together—with help from her husband and friends —Sophie begins to question the truth behind her picture-perfect life.''

Don't miss Surface, dropping on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 29, 2022.

