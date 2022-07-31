What time will Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 2 air on HBO Max? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Issa Rae's Sweet Life: Los Angeles is an unscripted coming-of-age series following a close-knit group of African American friends in their 20s as they work through life and achieve their shared and individual goals.

The show was inspired by Frank Ocean's song Sweet Life. It also draws inspiration from the BET reality show Baldwin.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles season 2 will premiere on August 4, on HBO Max.

Warner Bros., in a press release, said about the series:

"SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success."

When will Sweet Life: Los Angeles premiere?

Sweet Life: Los Angeles will premiere on August 4 at 3 am ET. The first four episodes of the reality show will be dropped as part of the premiere, followed by three the next week, and so on, until the show wraps up on August 18.

Rebecca Quinn, senior vice president of non-fiction at HBO Max, said:

“Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

While waiting for season 2, viewers can watch how the drama unfolded last season on HBO Max.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles season 2 trailer

On July 25, HBO Max dropped the long awaited trailer for Sweet Life: Los Angeles season 2 on YouTube with the following tagline:

"It’s their town and their time! Follow their journey as they grow up and glow up."

Viewers can watch the trailer here.

For a close-knit group of friends, there's surely a lot of drama that may leave the dynamics of this circle shaky. Even in the trailer, it is evident that there will be a lot of tension in the air. Will this group of friends rise together or fail individually?

In the trailer, Tylynn Burns said:

"You know how I said don't miss friendship and business? I didn't follow my own advice."

The cast this season

Returning to the show as main cast members are Tylynn Burns, Briana Jones, Amanda Scott, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, and P'Jae Compton.

New to the screen and a group full of aspirations, dreams, and drama are Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Jaylenn Hart.

Jaylenn Hart appeared as a supporting member on Sweet Life: Los Angeles season 1.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Tylynn Burns spoke about what being a part of the show meant to her and how she wanted to be able to build a legacy for those who come after her. She said:

"Generational wealth is just not really a thing that much in the Black community, so for me, I’ll probably be the first one to provide resources and funding for people in my family. That’s super, super pivotal and important to me.”

Sweet Life: Los Angeles season 2, following the premise of season 1, aims to showcase the excellence of the African American community living in Los Angeles.

The show is produced by Issa Rae's Hoorae, Main Event Media, and Dew pictures. The executive producers are Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook, and Sun de Graaf.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far