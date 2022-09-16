What time will Tales Of The Walking Dead season 1, episode 6 (finale) air on AMC and AMC+? Details explored

The finale of the acclaimed anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is all set to premiere on September 18, 2022, at 9.00 PM EST on AMC and AMC+. The series that began as an expedition into the world of the zombies from the Walking Dead universe has gained significant momentum since it premiered on August 14, 2022. Nearly a month later, the finale is all set to explore the haunted tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple.

The first five episodes of the show delivered on their promise of creating a zombie-filled universe with unique stories starring great actors such as Olivia Munn and Terry Crews. Despite the hype and brilliant execution of the rest of the episodes, the show is surely saving up a lot of surprises for the last episode, something which is a norm for most anthology shows (like Black Mirror).

Read on for more details about the episode.

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1, episode 6 (finale) sneak peek: events preceding a disaster

An exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming episode of Tales of the Walking Dead depicts a couple walking through a dystopian forest and discussing ways to survive. During their discussion, the woman reveals that she knows a woman who has a house and may let them stay.

The man tells her that she may let them stay longer "if" she is alive. This also establishes how bad the conditions are around that place. However, as they reach the place, it is revealed that the house is in shambles and resembles a haunted house. The woman in the sneak peek also reveals that the owner of the house practices some kind of magic (perhaps witchcraft). All of this will culminate in a brilliant finale.

The synopsis for the episode, titled La Dona, as released by AMC, reads:

"A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship."

The next episode is expected to be based around a haunted house, according to the synopsis. It reveals that the episode deals with the couple's battle with the haunted house. This may well turn into a battle for survival. The haunted house, per se, will also psychologically affect the couple, even straining their relationship. This episode may break the pattern of the previous ones by depicting the horrors inside a closed space. It may also deviate from the zombies that make up the antagonistic force in Tales of the Walking Dead.

The upcoming episode of Tales of the Walking Dead is directed by Deborah Kampmeier with a script by Lindsey Villarreal.

There has been no official talk of a second season for the show yet, but regardless, this final episode should finish on a high note, bringing to a close a brilliant adventure set in the famous Walking Dead universe.

As previously stated, the upcoming episode of Tales of the Waking Dead will air on September 18, 2022, and will be available on AMC+. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Babylona Bora